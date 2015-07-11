San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The San Diego Padres were one of the preseason favorites in the National League West after all their high-profile moves.

Now with All-Star break just days away, the Padres are mired in fourth place in the National League West and well out of contention, making them likely sellers at the trade deadline.

Interim manager Pat Murphy isn’t thinking like that though, instead focusing on the tough schedule the Padres have played and a bright future.

“I think these guys understand the last seven games we’ve played against playoff teams, we’ve been right there with them,” said Murphy, whose team went 2-5 against St. Louis and Pittsburgh. “We’ve played well, so we’ve got to figure out a way to get through that, make the big play, get a big hit, make a big pitch. We know where we need to go and set things up for the second half.”

The Padres have struggled since Murphy took over after Bud Black was fired, going 7-15 and are on a six-game losing streak. But Murphy believes there are signs of life with the team.

“We’ll make little tiny steps,” he said. “I want to make giant steps, but we’re just making little tiny inroads.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-49

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 7-3, 3.88 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-4, 4.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton returned to the lineup for the Padres and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Upton missed Wednesday’s game because of a sore left oblique. Upton doesn’t think the oblique will keep him from playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He is the lone representative for the Padres. “I go work on it in the last couple of days,” Upton said.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr., who had just one two-hit game in his first 25 games with the Padres this season, had his first three-hit game of the year. Upton came into Friday batting just .170 with a homer and three RBIs but had two singles and a home run. His success in Arlington shouldn’t come as a surprise. Upton came into the game hitting .331 at Globe Life Park and raised that mark to .347.

--RHP Brandon Morrow, who has been on the disabled list since May 5 because of right shoulder inflammation, will throw a simulated game Saturday in Arlington.

--C Tim Federowicz will catch the simulated game thrown by RHP Brandon Morrow Saturday. If there are no issues, he’ll head out on a rehab assignment after that. Federowicz hasn’t played all season because of right knee surgery.

--C Derek Norris was in the starting lineup Friday despite banging his right knee in Wednesday’s game and playing through some shoulder problems. Interim manager Pat Murphy is paying close attention to Norris but keeps playing him, as Friday’s game was his 71st start behind the plate. “It’s tough to read those because Derek’s a persistent guy and a tough guy,” Murphy said. “He’s going to play hurt. That’s just the way he is. He wants to play.” Norris struggled Friday, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. He was also charged with a passed ball.

--RHP Ian Kennedy has now lost four consecutive starts. He pitched just 4 1/3 innings Friday, allowing four runs. It was his shortest outing since May 28. He’s also had very little run support in his last four starts. He exited Friday with San Diego trailing 4-0 and has had just one run scored for him while he’s on the mound in his last four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like there’s always one play offensively or defensively that is turning the game for us one way or the other. It’s been a tough stretch. We’ve been playing some pretty good baseball and one play or one pitch or whatever it might be has been determining the outcome for us.” -- San Diego 3B Will Middlebrooks.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is scheduled to catch a simulated game July 11. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne July 12.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen July 7 and is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 11.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.