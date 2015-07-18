San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Left-handed pitcher Cory Luebke, who has had two rounds of Tommy John surgery since he last pitched in the major Llagues early in the 2012 season, had his latest comeback attempt aborted Thursday when he had surgery to reroute a nerve in the elbow.

“The surgery was to take pressure off the nerve. It had slipped out of the tunnel built for it,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said of Luebke’s surgery before the Padres opened the second half Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

Luebke had made seven one-inning appearances on a rehab assignment when he was shut down earlier this month after experiencing pain in his elbow. An MRI showed the nerve issue.

Murphy said it would take Luebke four to six weeks to rehab from this surgery, and he is expected to resume a throwing program before the end of the season.

Luebke was on the cusp of becoming one of the Padres’ leading starters when he first damaged the UCL in his elbow. He was 3-1 with a 2.61 earned run average after five starts in 2012. His last major league start was on April 27, 2012.

Luebke’s first round of elbow reconstruction surgery was May 23, 2012, by the late Dr. Lewis Yocum. His second round was performed on Feb. 18, 2014, by Dr. James Andrews.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-49

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 5-4, 4.91 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-7, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp’s ninth home run of the season in the first inning Friday night extended his season-best hitting streak to six games. He is 11-for-24 (.458) during the streak with three homers and six RBIs. The home run was off Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Kemp is 20-for-46 (.435) in his career against De La Rosa. The 20 hits are the second-most by Kemp against any pitcher in his career.

--RHP James Shields recorded his first win since June 3 Friday night. He opened the season 7-0, then lost three straight decisions before Friday night. Shields also recorded the 32nd pick-off of his career, which is the third-highest total among active pitchers and the 10th-most by a right-handed pitcher since the start of the 1970 season.

--LF Justin Upton was 1-for-3 with his 15th homer Friday night and is hitting .307 (46-for-150) in 41 games at Petco Park this season. Twelve of his 15 homers have come at Petco Park, three shy of the single-season record at Petco Park set by OF Will Venable in 2013.

--2B Jedd Gyorko is hitting .283 (13-for-46) since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He has two homers and five RBIs in 13 games since his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow, who has been out since May 2 due to shoulder inflammation, threw a bullpen at Petco Park Friday afternoon and could begin a rehab assignment early next week. Morrow had an earlier rehab assignment aborted in June when the pain returned to his shoulder during his second start.

--OF Wil Myers flew to Arizona Friday to get final medical clearance to resume baseball activities. Myers has played only three games since May 10 due to a bone spur in his left wrist. The particle was surgically removed on June 18. The Padres are hoping Myers will return to the lineup by mid-August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That game had a great feel to it. That’s the way you get on a roll.” -- Padres manager Pat Murphy, after the team’s third straight win Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and could begin a rehab assignment between July 20-25.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He may return to the lineupo by mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks after that surgery.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.