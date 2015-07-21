San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres’ revolving door at shortstop continues two twirl.

The starter at shortstop on Monday as San Diego opened a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants was Alexi Amarista.

That’s the same player interim manager Pat Murphy recently said was going to be more of a utility role player.

”You have to play the utility players, too,‘’ Murphy said.

But Amarista’s start came less than 24 hours after Will Middlebrooks committed two errors at shortstop in a game that didn’t last five innings before being called for rain. Middlebrooks, usually a third baseman, is being asked to switch positions at the major-league level in midseason.

”That’s not easy,‘’ Murphy said, and Middlebrooks proved that against the Rockies.

But Middlebrooks, an athletic player, also has made some nice plays at short. It was believed he and Clint Barmes would split time for the foreseeable future. That includes a future where the Padres might acquire a shortstop if, as expected, they are active at the trade deadline.

But it wasn’t a good look Sunday for a team that claims it can make a playoff run. That’s hard to do without a reliable shortstop, and the Padres still seek just that.

”We knew there were going to be days like that and you saw it first-hand,‘’ Murphy said of Middlebrooks’ struggles.

Amarista committed an error on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-49

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 9-5, 3.39 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-6, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton remained out of the lineup, after coming out of Sunday’s game in the fifth inning with a tightness in his back. Upton battled a strained left oblique earlier in the year. ”He felt better today but there is still some tightness,‘’ said assistant general manager Josh Stein. It doesn’t appear Upton is a candidate for the DL. The Padres need a healthy Upton for one of two reasons: If he gets hot, maybe the Padres make a second-half run. Or, Upton’s name has been linked to numerous teams as the trading deadline nears.

--INF Will Middlebrooks is still in the mix at shortstop despite a disastrous showing on Sunday when he committed two errors in less than five innings. ”We knew there were going to be days like that and you saw it first-hand,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. Murphy was set to move forward with Middlebrooks and Clint Barmes splitting the duties, with Alexi Amarista filling the utility role. Murphy said that still holds true, despite Middlebooks’ struggles. Middlebrooks has been a third baseman throughout his career.

--UTL Alexi Amarista might be the benefactor if Will Middlebrooks struggles with the transition to shortstop from third. Middlebrooks had two errors on Sunday. Amarista started on Monday. ”You have to play the utility players, too,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. “And you might see a little more of (Amarista) this series. But you’re going to see all of them out there. Clint Barmes is also in the shortstop mix.”

--RHP Josh Johnson (elbow) will start throwing at the end of the week.

--2B Jedd Gyorko has gone from being demoted to the minors to batting cleanup. Gyorko was shipped out on June 10 but since his recall he’s hit .260 with three extra-base hits in 14 games. Gyorko had lost his job to Corey Spangenberg, then Spangenberg hurt his knee, which gave Gyorko another opportunity. ”I think he had a wake-up call,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) pitched a simulated game and could go out on a rehabilitation assignment this weekend. ”The ball looking good coming out of his hand,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”He’s really come on. Now he’s the best player on the field.‘’ -- Padres manager Pat Murphy, on Matt Kemp, who hit a two-run homer in Monday’s victory over San Francisco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (mild left oblique strain) left the July 19 game. He is day-to-day.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20. He could begin a rehab assignment between July 20-25.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He may return to the lineup by mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He will resume throwing on approximately July 25.

