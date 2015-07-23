San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Pat Murphy said right-handed pitcher James Shields said he understood the decision.

And Shields said he understood the decision.

But ...

“I was still good to go, there was plenty more in the tank ... my whole career is about going deep into games,” Shields said Wednesday afternoon after he was pulled from the finale of the Giants-Padres series at Petco Park after five shutout innings.

“It was a combination of things,” Murphy said of his decision to pinch-hit for Shields in the bottom of the fifth with the Padres clinging to a 1-0 lead.

”Shields had worked hard for five innings,“ said Murphy. ”He was leading off the inning. And he was facing a certain part of the Giants lineup (catcher Buster Posey was leading off the sixth for San Francisco).

“It was a baseball decision. He had pitched well. His velocity (94 mph tops) was as good as it’s been in his last three or four starts. He also had labored. Shields understood.”

Well, yes, but ...

“In the National League game, you are never surprised to get pinch-hit for,” said Shields. “It was not my decision. But I felt great today. I‘m never concerned with the pitch count.”

Shields allowed three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. But it took him 96 pitches to negotiate the first five innings.

The Giants put runners on base in each of the first four innings against Shields and left the bases loaded in the fourth. Four of the seven Giants stranded by Shields were in scoring position -- three moving into position with one out.

Wednesday was the first time in his last four starts that Shields didn’t throw more than 100 pitches. His season high is 117 on July 1. In his first season in the National League, Shields is averaging six innings a game this season -- one inning below what he averaged in his previous eight American League seasons.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-6, 3.38 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-7, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Abraham Almonte was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Almonte was hitting .275 with the Chihuahuas with four homers, 35 RBIs, 11 steals and 43 runs scored in 60 games for the Chihuahuas since being optioned by the Padres on June 8. He was hitting .186 in 43 at-bats earlier this season for the Padres. “Almonte knows who he is,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy. “He’s contact, bunt, speed and a little juice. Hopefully, he ignites us a little bit.”

--3B Will Middlebrooks was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Almonte. Although Middlebrooks had been used recently at shortstop, he will primarily play third base with El Paso. “We’d like him to come back as our third baseman,” said Murphy, who said Middlebrooks was going out to get his bat (.212) going. “Middlebrooks is very talented, but he needs to find himself. He needs at-bats.”

--RHP Brandon Morrow threw a bullpen Wednesday morning and will pitch a three-inning/45-pitch start Saturday or Sunday for Triple-A El Paso at Salt Lake. Morrow, who has been out since May 3 with right shoulder inflammation, is schedule to make rehab starts of four, five and six innings before any possible return to the Padres. He was shut down on one previous rehab assignment when the pain returned.

--2B Jedd Gyorko homered for the Padres only run Wednesday. Since being recalled on June 30, Gyorko is hitting .246 (15-for-61) with three homers and is hitting .286 (14-for-49) against right-handed pitching.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a combination of things. He worked hard for five innings, he was leading off in the bottom of the fifth and he was coming up against a certain part of their lineup.” -- Padres manager Pat Murphy, on removing RHP James Shields after five innings on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (mild left oblique strain) left the July 19 game, and he didn’t play July 20-22. He is day-to-day.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20. He threw a successful bullpen session July 22, and will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A El Paso in late July.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He may return to the lineup by mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He will resume throwing on approximately July 25.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Abraham Almonte