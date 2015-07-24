San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Fred Uhlman Jr. was talking to reporters, which was a switch.

“I think this breaks a 20-year streak,” he said. “This is like Cal Ripken’s streak.”

Maybe not quite that epic, but Uhlman, the San Diego Padres’ vice president and assistant general manager, was speaking to the media in his new role: medical information director.

That is a stretch, too, as Uhlman is alternating with assistant general manager Josh Stein in delivering the daily medical updates regarding the Padres. In every other major league city, that responsibility falls to the manager. But Pat Murphy, the team’s interim manager, is turning that over to Uhlman and Stein.

With Uhlman available, he was asked what is up with the fading Padres as they head toward the trade deadline.

Are they sellers? Buyers? Both?

General manager A.J. Preller has stressed the team is looking to get better through every avenue available.

“A.J. said we are open to any possibilities,” Uhlman said Thursday before the Padres lost 4-0 to the Miami Marlins. “That’s why we are scouting so many players, from Single-A to Double-A to the big leagues. We have scouts sent out all over the country.”

Rival scouts are filling the Petco Park press box. At one game earlier in the homestead, there were as many people scouting the players as writing about the game.

What the scouts haven’t seen much of lately is left fielder Justin Upton. He was out of the fourth consecutive game due to an oblique injury, something that could cloud his value moving forward.

Upton, a free agent after the season, has to be fit so a team can get immediate value.

“He’s making progress,” Uhlman said.

The Padres thought that would be the direction they were headed this season. However, despite an offseason overhaul, San Diego (44-51) is no better than it was last year, when it compiled its fourth consecutive losing season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-52

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 7-5, 3.46 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 8-3, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton (oblique) wasn’t in the lineup for the fourth straight game. He struck out as a pinch hitter for the game’s final out. Upton is taking swings in the batting cages and according to Padres officials is making progress, but that is all window dressing until he can actually start, which the team hopes is sooner rather than later considering the interest Upton is drawing on the trade market.

--OF Wil Myers took grounders at shortstop Thursday, but as desperate as the Padres are to find someone to man that position, it won’t be Myers. “No, that’s not a possibility,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. Myers, on the disabled list due to left wrist tendinitis, is going to starting swinging a short bat Friday. He will go on the road trip next week with the team as he accelerates his rehabilitation.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) continues to work toward rejoining the Padres. He will make his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A El Paso. “He will throw three innings or 45 pitches,” assistant GM Fred Uhlman Jr. said. Morrow could return, manager Pat Murphy said, as a starter or reliever. It is unclear what that team’s rotation would look like by the time Morrow gets back, as trades could be made ahead of the July 31 deadline.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) is progressing in his running program, with the next step being making cuts and changing directions. It was Spangenberg’s emergence earlier in the season that cost Jedd Gyorko his job.

--C Austin Hedges got the start over a slumping Derek Norris. Hedges, among the team’s top prospects, has always been able to catch and throw and now he has to prove to the Padres that he can hit major league pitching. He went 0-for-2, was hit by a pitch and made a run-scoring throwing error.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think (Ross) was really super the first five innings. Some well-placed hits and the wild pitch threw him for a loop, and he beats himself up over that.” -- Interim manager Pat Murphy, on RHP Tyson Ross, who gave up four runs in the sixth inning Thursday in the Padres’ 4-0 loss to the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (mild left oblique strain) left the July 19 game, and he didn’t play July 20-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter July 23, and he is day-to-day.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20. He threw a successful bullpen session July 22, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23 but had yet make cuts or change directions.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He will begin swinging a bat July 24, and he may be ready to return to the lineup by mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He will resume throwing on approximately July 25.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Abraham Almonte