San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- It is among interim manager Pat Murphy most difficult decisions of his day: Who will bat leadoff for the San Diego Padres?

On Friday, second baseman Alexi Amarista got the call.

Amarista, who started the game with a .218 average and .292 on-base percentage, was batting first for the first time this season. Amarista became the 10th Padres to hold down the position, and he was hitless in four at-bats.

“We got to do something,” Murphy said.

Amarista had fared well against Miami starter Dan Haren, so Murphy gave him a shot to lead off. Amarista was 5-for-11 with a home run and two doubles against Haren before Friday.

Recently it’s been Yangervis Solarte at leadoff and his 15 starts there are the second-most on the team.

Wil Myers is the leading lead-off batter with 33 starts. But he’s still out after wrist surgery and that’s among the reasons the Padres have tried a variety of players in the leadoff spot.

So it was Amarista’s turn on Friday.

That wasn’t the only new wrinkle as Brett Wallace had his third start of the season and first at third base. He responded with his first home run as a Padre and added a single.

“I want to get his bat in there,” Murphy said.

Anything is worth a try as the Padres lead the majors in being shut out 14 times.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 4-6, 3.91 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 5-9, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton (oblique) was in the lineup Friday for the first time since Sunday. Upton, who struck out in a pinch-hitting role to end Thursday’s game, is being showcased for other teams as much as he’s there to help the Padres win. “He’s an important cog for us,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “I think we have Justin feeling good.” Upton was hitless in four at-bats.

--RF Matt Kemp is heating up and the Padres hope his teammates do the same. Kemp, who homered in Friday’s win, has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with 11 extra-base hits and 11 RBIs.

--3B Brett Wallace was a surprise name to see at the hot corner. But he got his first shot at third this season. His other two starts have come as the designated hitter. Wallace is hitting .280., mostly as a pinch-hitter. He didn’t disappoint as he rocked a homer and a single in three plate appearances.

--C Derek Norris is hoping to recapture the swing that helped carry the Padres in the first half. But he’s mired in a 2-for-21 slump and he hasn’t had an RBI since June 28. Interim manager Pat Murphy think Norris will rebound. “I wouldn’t bet against him,” Murphy said. Norris responded with a two hits, including a double, on Friday.

--C Austin Hedges was back on the bench Friday night, giving way to regular, but slumping, Derek Norris. While Hedges has struggled at the plate, he’s proving the game isn’t too big for him. “I love him,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “He is going to be a good player.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had good command of my fastball. I made some mistakes in that first inning but I was able to settle down and just keep working my fastball.” -- Andrew Cashner, after pitching the first seven innings of the Padres’ 3-1 victory over Miami on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (mild left oblique strain) left the July 19 game, and he didn’t play July 20-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter July 23, and he is day-to-day.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20. He threw a successful bullpen session July 22, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23 but had yet make cuts or change directions.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He will begin swinging a bat July 24, and he may be ready to return to the lineup by mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He will resume throwing on approximately July 25.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Abraham Almonte