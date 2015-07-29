San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- A team interested in acquiring right-handed pitcher James Shields from the San Diego Padres prior to Friday’s trade deadline probably didn’t have to send a scout to Citi Field on Tuesday night to know what it’s going to get.

Shields had his usual solid start Tuesday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four over seven-plus innings as the Padres fell to the New York Mets, 4-0.

Shields gave up two runs on three hits in the first, when he surrendered a two-run homer to first baseman Lucas Duda, but he allowed just three hits over the next six innings before manager Pat Murphy sent him out for the eighth with a complete game in mind.

“The idea was to get him through that inning, realizing what a great effort -- even if we didn’t come back and win -- to get a complete game,” Murphy said.

A leadoff double by pinch-hitter Juan Lagares ended Shields’ night, though, and his ERA took a hit when right-hander Shawn Kelley gave up a long two-run homer to the next batter, right fielder Curtis Granderson.

Still, it was the 16th time in 23 starts this season that Shields has thrown at least six innings, as well as his 14th quality start and the eighth time he’s walked one batter or fewer.

In other words, business as usual for Shields, who entered Tuesday leading all big leaguer pitchers in innings pitched since 2011 (he’s now at 1,066 1/3) while ranking third in quality starts (he’s now at 110). He also began Tuesday 10th among active pitchers in career strikeout-to-walk ratio (he’s now at 3.55).

If it were up to Shields, he’d continue adding to those numbers for the Padres, who signed him to a four-year deal in February. But with San Diego now six games under .500 (47-53) and 8 1/2 games behind the San Francisco Giants in the race for the second wild card, Shields’ name has been bandied about in trade talks.

”I‘m not too worried about it, I‘m worried about winning the ballgame,“ Shields said. ”(Trades are) what the front office is there to worry about.

“As far as I‘m concerned, I think I‘m going to be here for a while. That’s why I signed with the Padres, not only to win now but to win in the next four years.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-8, 3.45 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-9, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross will look to build off his longest walk-free start of the season when he takes the mound for the Padres on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Ross took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings as the Padres fell to the Miami Marlins, 4-0. It was actually the second walk-free start of the year for Ross, but he lasted just two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 7. He leads the majors with 57 walks but has issued just four free passes in his last four starts, a span of 21 innings. Ross is 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on July 19, 2014, when he threw seven shutout innings in the Padres’ 6-0 victory at Petco Park.

--OF Wil Myers (left wrist surgery) won’t swing a bat again for at least another five days due to lingering soreness in the wrist. Myers, who underwent surgery to remove a bone spur on June 18, began swinging a bat last week but felt pain on Saturday. He has played in just three games since May 10 and none since June 13. Myers is batting .277 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 35 games this year.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Morrow, who last pitched for the Padres on May 2, threw 2 1/3 innings for El Paso on Saturday and will likely make several rehab starts before returning to the majors. He is 2-0- with a 2.73 ERA in five starts this season for the Padres.

--RHP James Shields ended July the way he began it -- with a loss. Shields was the losing pitcher Tuesday night, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Padres fell to the Mets, 4-0. The loss snapped a four-start unbeaten streak for Shields, who went 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in that span. Overall this season, he is 8-4 in 22 starts with a 3.77 ERA and 148 innings over 133 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff was incredible. We got him on the ropes there that one time, 2-0 ballgame, and didn’t come through.” -- Padres manager Pat Murphy, on Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard after a loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He sustained what is hoped to be a temporary setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. He was scheduled to fly to Arizona on July 27 to be examined by Don Sheridan, the doctor who performed the surgery. The Padres said July 28 that Myers will be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He is scheduled to make a second rehab start with El Paso on July 30.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23 but had yet make cuts or change directions.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Abraham Almonte