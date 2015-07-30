San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Any early exit by a player in the final week of July provides immediate cause for conjecture. But San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Tyson Ross didn’t leave after five innings Wednesday night because he’d been traded.

Ross, who has been the subject of trade rumors leading up to Friday’s deadline, exited for precautionary reasons after his right calf begin to stiffen. Ross was hit in the leg by a comebacker off the bat of Mets center fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the fourth inning.

With the Padres safely ahead on their way to a 7-3 win, manager Pat Murphy decided to pull Ross and piece together the rest of the game with a bullpen that had thrown just nine innings in the previous four games.

“He could have kept going if we were in dire need,” Murphy said. “But we had a (6-1) lead. We felt comfortable. He said ‘I feel pretty stiff.’ That was it. That’s all we needed to hear.”

Ross allowed the one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five. He wriggled out of a two-on, none-out jam in the fourth, when he struck out left fielder Michael Conforto, retired Nieuwenhuis on the comebacker and struck out shortstop Wilmer Flores.

“Tyson did what he had to do,” Murphy said. “Mae some big pitches at some big times.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-10, 3.93 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-9, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner will look to avoid making ignoble major league history again when he takes the mound Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Cashner took the defeat the last time he opposed the Mets on June 1, when he allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and no walks while striking out 12 over 4 2/3 innings in the Padres’ 7-0 loss at Citi Field. He became the first starting pitcher to ever strike out at least 10 batters and allow at least 10 hits while throwing fewer than five innings -- a feat matched the very next night by Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard. Cashner is coming off a win in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings as the Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 3-1. It was the fourth straight quality start for Cashner, who has a 2.60 ERA in that span and has lowered his overall ERA from 4.35 to 3.93. In seven career appearances (two starts) against the Mets, Cashner is 0-2 with a 5.71 ERA.

--RHP Tyson Ross earned the win and dodged injury Wednesday night, when he left the Padres’ 7-3 victory after five innings due to a stiff right quad. Ross was hit in the quad by a comebacker off the bat of Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the fourth inning. After the fifth inning, Ross told manager Pat Murphy that he was stiffening up. With the Padres ahead 6-1, Murphy made the decision to go to the bullpen. Ross is expected to be fine for his next start. He allowed the one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five Wednesday. Ross is now 8-9 in 22 starts with a 3.38 ERA and 137 strikeouts over 127 2/3 innings.

--3B Yangervis Solarte tied a career high with four hits Wednesday night, when the Padres beat the Mets, 7-3. Solarte finished 4-for-5 and singled and scored in the first, delivered an RBI single in the second, popped out in the fourth, doubled and scored in the sixth and doubled in the eighth. His big game came one day before the first anniversary of his first four-hit game, which he enjoyed against the St. Louis Cardinals. Solarte is hitting .256 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 92 games this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso continued his hitting streak against the Mets on Wednesday, when he went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in the Padres’ 7-3 win. Alonso has now hit in 12 straight games against the Mets, a stretch in which he is hitting .386 in 44 at-bats. It is the longest active hitting streak against the Mets. Pittsburgh Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen has hit in 11 straight games against the Mets. Overall this season, Alonso is hitting .286 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 74 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody knows we can do it. There’s things in there that say we can do it. We’ve got to be consistent throughout here. Our backs are against the wall a little bit.” -- Padres manager Pat Murphy.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (right quad) left his July 29 start after five innings due to stiffness caused when he was hit by a comebacker. He is expected to be fine for his next start.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He is scheduled to make a second rehab start with El Paso on July 30.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23 but had yet make cuts or change directions.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Abraham Almonte