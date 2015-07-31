San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Left fielder Justin Upton wasn’t willing to speculate if he played his final game with the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon. But if he did, boy, did he exit in style.

Upton’s three-run homer through a driving rainstorm in the top of the ninth inning capped a six-run comeback by the Padres, who stunned the New York Mets 8-7 at Citi Field.

Upton, who is in his first season with the Padres, has been the subject of multiple trade rumors with San Diego eight games behind the San Francisco Giants in the race for the second wild card in the National League. But he said he wasn’t walking to the plate in the ninth pondering the possibility that he might be taking his last at-bat for the Padres.

“Absolutely not,” Upton said, stretching out the syllables in “absolutely” for effect.

“Absolutely not,” Upton said again, this time at a normal clip. “I live in the moment -- whatever happens tomorrow, or doesn’t happen.”

The Padres’ 10th win in 14 games could convince management to stand pat and hope the recent success is the start of a frantic sprint into the playoff race.

“Whether moves are made or aren’t made is out of our control,” said catcher/first baseman Derek Norris, who began the comeback with a seventh-inning grand slam and finished with a career-high five hits. “I think that if we keep winning 10 out of 14, over and over and over again, I think we’re going to have some pretty special things happen for this team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 6-9, 4.58 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 4-7, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy will look to beat the Miami Marlins for the second straight start Friday when he takes the mound for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins at Marlins Park. Kennedy earned the win at Petco Park on Saturday, when he allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings as the Padres edged the Marlins, 3-1. It was the second straight win for Kennedy, who has allowed three earned runs over 12 innings in lowering his overall ERA from 4.91 to 4.58 ? the lowest it has been since Kennedy threw 2 1/3 shutout innings in his first start of the season April 9. Kennedy is 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) was scratched from a rehab start at Triple-A El Paso on Thursday due to shoulder stiffness. Morrow, who began a rehab assignment when he threw 2 1/3 innings for El Paso on Saturday, is scheduled to travel back to San Diego and visit with team doctors. He last pitched for the Padres on May 2 and is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts this year. Morrow has made just 28 big league appearances since 2013 due to arm and finger injuries.

--RHP Tyson Ross (right quad) was experiencing normal stiffness Thursday, the day after he was hit by a comebacker off the bat of Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, and should be fine to make his next scheduled start. Ross was hit in the fourth inning Wednesday and left after five innings due to stiffness in the quad. He gave up one run over five innings to earn the win to improve to 8-9 and lower his ERA to 3.38.

--C/1B Derek Norris had perhaps the best game of his career Thursday, when he went 5-for-5 with a grand slam in the Padres’ stunning 8-7 comeback win over the Mets. Norris singled in the first, third and sixth before hitting a grand slam in the seventh to pull the Padres to within 7-5. The Padres still trailed by that score when Norris stepped to the plate with two outs and nobody on in the ninth. Norris fouled off three straight 0-2 pitches in an at-bat interrupted 44 minutes by rain before he singled to right to extend an inning in which LF Justin Upton eventually hit the go-ahead three-run homer. It was the first time Norris has had more than three hits in a big league game. He is now batting .238 with 12 homers and 49 RBI in 94 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime that you can come back from behind down 7-1 and win a game, it’s going to be a good day,” -- Padres catcher/first baseman Derek Norris, who had four hits including a seventh-inning grand slam to spark San Diego’s comeback win on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (right quad stiffness) left his July 29 start. He was feeling normal stiffness July 30 and is expected to be fine for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness and is scheduled to visit with doctors in San Diego.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23 but had yet make cuts or change directions.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Abraham Almonte