San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The San Diego Padres, who are eight games out of first place in the National League West and 6 1/2 games out of the wild-card race, have just a four percent chance of making the playoffs this year, according to FanGraphs.

Yet, A.J. Preller, the Padres rookie general manager, chose not to sell off any of his top veterans with expiring contracts -- players who could have brought back young prospects to impact the team for years to come.

Despite an 8-3 win over the Marlins on Friday, Preller will likely regret that decision come the end of this season. But, of course, that’s not what he’s thinking now.

”I think we have the pitching and the players here to make up some ground,“ Preller said. ”We have a lot of players who are attractive to other clubs. We were working through a lot of different scenarios.

“Ultimately, we felt like we didn’t get the value wanted.”

In a way, the Padres are a lot like the Miami Marlins. They both “won” the offseason, making a lot of moves that looked good on paper.

But neither has won the actual season.

The Padres appear destined for their ninth straight season without making the playoffs.

San Diego entered Friday rumored to be interested in dealing outfielders Justin Upton and Will Venable, closer Craig Kimbrel and starting pitchers James Shields, Ian Kennedy, Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross.

Preller was said to be looking for a shortstop, a third baseman and pitching in return, either in the form of young major-leaguers or top minor league prospects.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro was said to be on the Padres’ radar.

And yet ... nothing close to that happened. The only deal the Padres made was very minor -- San Diego sent reserve outfielder Abraham Almonte to the Cleveland Indians for left-hander Marc Rzepczynski. Almonte, 26, was hitting just .204. Rzepczynski, a 29-year-old reliever, had a 4.43 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-53

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 4-7, 4.76 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 1-4, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will make his 16th start of the season on Saturday when he faces the Marlins. Despaigne, a 28-year-old native of Cuba, has shown nothing so far to indicate he is anything more than mediocre. He was 4-7 as a rookie last season and has that same record this year. His career ERA is 4.06, and he is averaging just 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings this year. He doesn’t throw very hard -- 87 to 92 mph -- and relies on changing speed and a deceptive delivery in which he briefly turns his back to the batter.

--RHP Ian Kennedy had an interesting day. On the day his fourth daughter, Evelyn Nicole, was born, Kennedy doubled, scored a run and pitched the Padres past the Marlins 8-3 on Friday night at Marlins Park. Although he got a no-decision after the Marlins got to San Diego’s bullpen, Kennedy went seven innings, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs to cap a fascinating day. With the 4 p.m. (EST) trading deadline looming, his name was mentioned often as one of the players the Padres could decide to move. When his wife went into labor, Kennedy was scratched from the start so he could go home. But he was put back on the lineup card when rainy conditions in Miami made it impossible for him to get out of town in time.

--OF Abraham Almonte was traded to the Indians for LHP Marc Rzepczynski. Almonte, 26, was hitting just .204. The 26-year-old Dominican, who made his big-league debut in 2013, is a career .233 hitter and has a .619 OPS.

--LHP Marc Rzepczynski, a 29-year-old reliever, was acquired from the Indians on Friday. He had a 4.43 ERA with the Indians this year. Here is how he can help, though: Over his seven-year career, he has held lefty batters to a .212 batting average and a .570 OPS. Righty hitters are batting a healthy .276 against him with an .805 OPS.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think they are starting to believe in themselves even more, pitch to pitch. We did a good job offensively just taking what they gave us. If they give you a ball, you take it.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, after a win vs. Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (right quad stiffness) left his July 29 start. He was feeling normal stiffness July 30 and is expected to be fine for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness and is scheduled to visit with doctors in San Diego.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23 but had yet make cuts or change directions.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.