San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- There were 43 trades in June and July, the most in the majors since 1997.

There were also 15 trades in the 16 hours leading up to Friday’s 4 p.m. (ET) non-waiver trade deadline. Yet, the San Diego Padres made just one trade, and that deal was minor.

The Padres’ inactivity has been well-chronicled.

Rookie general manager A.J. Preller, who was very active in the offseason, said he did not trade because he likes the team he has -- but that is not entirely true.

Preller admits he did try to make deals, but he did not get back the return he wanted, which is what really prevented him from pulling the trigger on potential trades.

The New York Yankees, for example, tried to work a trade for Padres closer Craig Kimbrel. The Padres insisted on Yankees shortstop prospect Jorge Mateo, 20, who has phenomenal speed and base-stealing ability. Mateo is the Yankees’ third-rated prospect and would have been a good get for the Padres.

But even after the Yankees relented and included Mateo in a proposed trade, Preller still said no.

The Cubs and Astros also made strong plays for Padres players, and still Preller said no.

Now, Preller and the Padres will get nothing for the expiring contracts of players such as center fielder Will Venable and pitchers Ian Kennedy and Joaquin Benoit.

They will only get a compensatory draft pick for star outfielder Justin Upton.

And they will be left with a lopsided roster in which five players -- Kimbrel, Upton, outfielder Matt Kemp, second baseman Jedd Gyorko and starting pitcher James Shields -- make up about 75 percent of the payroll.

Worse yet, the Padres are an extreme long-shot to make the playoffs this year. To make it, the Padres will likely have to win 41 of their final 60 games.

In the history of baseball, a team with a losing record this deep into the season has gone on to make that good of a run only three times -- the 1921 Cardinals, the 1944 Tigers and the 2006 Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 7-8, 3.38 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-5, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross will start Monday at the Milwaukee Brewers. In his most recent start, Ross gave up a homer to Mets first baseman Lucas Duda. That was significant because his brother, Washington’s Joe Ross, also gave up a homer to Duda later in the week. The last hitter to homer off two brothers in one week was Alex Rodriguez, who victimized Livan and El Duque Hernandez in 2007. Tyson Ross, 28, had a breakout year last season, going 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA. This year, he is 7-8 with a 3.38 ERA and will look to finish strong to have a chance at matching last year’s numbers.

--RHP James Shields pitched well Sunday against the Marlins, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. Shields, who trailed 2-0 when he left the game, escaped with a no-decision when Alexi Amarista drilled a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth.

--2B Jedd Gyorko went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez on Sunday. That is significant because Gyorko is the only player in the major leagues with more than one homer in his career against Fernandez. Gyorko had gone 2-for-6 in his career against Fernandez, with both homers coming on May 9, 2014 in San Diego. Fernandez knew it, too, because his first pitch to Gyorko on Sunday was up at his head and sailed to the backstop. After that, Fernandez struck out Gyorko on a 2-2 slider. Fernandez controlled him for the rest of the day.

--LF Justin Upton leads the majors with 13-game winning RBIs. But he was not the hero on Sunday as he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. The first three strikeouts were against Jose Fernandez. The fourth at-bat started against Carter Capps. But when he got hurt, Mike Dunn came in and finished the strikeout with one pitch.

--INF Alexi Amarista, who entered the game hitting just .196 with two homers, hit a dramatic game-tying, two-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth Sunday against the Marlins. It was Amarista’s second career ninth-inning homer. His first was a go-ahead grand slam in 2012 against Houston’s Brett Myers. That was also Amarista’s first major league homer of any kind. Amarista also hit a late-game homer last year in Marlins Park, where he took Nate Eovaldi deep.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is competitive. His stuff is top five, top 10 in the league.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, on Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez after loss on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyson Ross (right quad stiffness) left his July 29 start. He was feeling normal stiffness July 30 and is expected to be fine for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness and is scheduled to visit with doctors in San Diego.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12, then transferred the assignment to Triple-A El Paso on July 19.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23 but had yet make cuts or change directions.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.