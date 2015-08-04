San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Pat Murphy isn’t looking at the batting average; to the San Diego Padres’ interim manager, numbers alone can’t put a value on Alexi Amarista, who recorded his second consecutive two-hit game after going 0-for-23 at the plate.

“Batting average isn’t the thing to look at,” Murphy said Monday afternoon. “It’s how he affects this team. ... He’s still our super-utility. He’s just playing every day.”

Murphy has pegged Amarista as his “super utility” player but has started the 26-year-old at short four straight games, leaving veteran Clint Barmes on the bench for the time being.

”I met with Clint the other day,“ Murphy said. ”He’s getting a raw deal. He’s played well enough to stay in there, but sometimes it’s matchups and things like that, and then Lexi gets going.

“Clint gets to come off the bench, which is not his best role but it could change again. Just being honest, Clint’s getting kind of the raw end of the deal. But he’s a pro.”

Barmes is batting .265 in 65 games this season, his 13th in the majors and first with San Diego.

Amarista is in his fifth big league season and batting .205 in 79 games.

RECORD: 52-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-10, 4.13 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 8-9, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross evened his record to 8-8 on the year after holding the Brewers to two earned runs over six innings Monday in Milwaukee. Over his last nine starts, Ross is 5-1 with a 2.55 ERA and has struck out 53 in 53 innings of work. San Diego is 7-2 in those contests.

--2B Jedd Gyorko had three hits, including his sixth home run of the season Monday in the Padres’ 13-5 victory at Milwaukee. Gyorko has at least one hit in five of his last six games. He’s batting .458 during that stretch (11-for-24) with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

--3B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to nine games Monday, hitting a pair of home runs in a 13-5 victory over the Brewers. He’s batting .421 (16-for-38) during that streak, with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs.

--INF Alexi Amarista is going to stay in the Padres’ lineup for the time being, serving the role of “super utility” for interim manager Pat Murphy. Amarista made his fourth consecutive start at short Monday and tripled for the second time in as many games. In his last two contests, he had four hits and has scored twice while driving in five runs.

--LF Justin Upton bruised his right thumb while making a sliding catch in foul territory Monday and is day-to-day, manager Pat Murphy said. Upton left the game in the eighth inning after going 1-for-4 with a double.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Winning cures everything. We have a great group of guys, but obviously when you’re winning, it’s more fun.” -- Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (bruised right thumb) injured his thumb while making a diving catch Aug. 3 in Milwaukee and is day-to-day.

--RHP Tyson Ross (right quad stiffness) left his July 29 start. He was feeling normal stiffness July 30 and made his next scheduled start Aug. 3.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23 but had yet make cuts or change directions. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness and was scheduled to visit with doctors in San Diego.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

