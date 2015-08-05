San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

Padres’ Upton sits, but DL seems unlikely

MILWAUKEE -- Less than an hour remained before first pitch when San Diego Padres interim manager Pat Murphy finally posted his lineup and held the customary pregame session with the media.

The delay wasn’t a result of chicanery; Murphy was trying to wait as long as possible to know for sure whether or not left fielder Justin Upton would be available Tuesday night at Milwaukee.

Ultimately, Upton sat out against the Brewers, still nursing a sore thumb that he banged into a railing down the left field line Monday night.

“I think he’s close,” said Murphy, who said he didn’t think Upton would need time on the disabled list. “I think the throwing’s more of an issue than the swinging right now.”

Acquired in a December trade with the Braves, Upton has appeared in 100 games for San Diego this season, batting .247 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 6-9, 4.44 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 5-3, 2.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Yangveris Solarte extending his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games Tuesday with an eighth-inning double off Brewers right-hander Jeremy Jeffress. Solarte is batting .405 (17-42) during the streak, with three doubles, two triples, two homers and seven RBIs.

--INF Alexi Amarista had two hits Tuesday in San Diego’s 4-1 loss at Milwaukee. In his past three games, he’s 6-for-13 at the plate with two doubles, two triples and five RBIs. He had gone 22 games without an extra base hit before collecting five in the last three games.

--LHP Marc Rzepczynski allowed his first hit since being acquired by the Padres on July 31. He's appeared in three games for the Padres, spanning 1 2/3 innings. Left-handed batters are now 1-for-5 against him since joining San Diego.

--LHP Marc Rzepczynski allowed his first hit since being acquired by the Padres on July 31. He’s appeared in three games for the Padres, spanning 1 2/3 innings. Left-handed batters are now 1-for-5 against him since joining San Diego.

--RHP Ian Kennedy was activated from the paternity list on Tuesday. Kennedy, who is 6-9 with a 4.44 ERA this season, is scheduled to start against Milwaukee Brewers Taylor Jungmann (5-3, 2.23 ERA) on Wednesday.

--RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to make room on the roster for Wednesday’s starter, RHP Ian Kennedy, who was activated from the paternity list. Campos appeared in one game for the Padres, allowing a run on one hit in an inning of work.

--INF Cory Spangenberg (left knee contiusion) played his second minor league rehab game Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio. He has been out since June 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We missed (left fielder Justin Upton, out with a bruised hand), that’s for sure. You got to do the little things especially when your guy is out and we didn’t do that tonight.” -- San Diego Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, after a loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (bruised right thumb) left the Aug. 3 game and did not play Aug 4. He is day-to-day.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness and was scheduled to visit with doctors in San Diego.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.