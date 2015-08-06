San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Things aren’t going very well for San Diego Padres reliever Marcos Mateo.

He has allowed 10 earned runs on 17 hits over his last 17 1/3 innings. However, interim manager Pat Murphy had a message for the 31-year-old after his latest effort, which resulted in four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk during a frustrating eighth inning Wednesday night as the Padres fell 8-5 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

”Marcus has shown flashes of great things, he really has,“ said Murphy, who stopped Mateo in the dugout as the reliever came off the field. ”He throws 95 (mph), has a consistent slider he can throw for a strike.

“I just wanted to grab him right away and tell him he has great value and that he can do this thing.”

Signed as a minor league free agent in January, Mateo has a 1-0 record and 5.19 ERA in 15 appearances this season.

He hadn’t pitched in majors since 2011, when he capped a two-year stint with the Cubs during which he was 1-3 with a 5.04 ERA in 44 appearances.

Recent struggles aside, Mateo will turn things around, Murphy believes.

“He’s not top of his game right now, so we have to get him focused and comfortable so he can be effective for us,” the manager said.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 5-7, 4.75 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 5-12, 5.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy returned from the paternity list Wednesday and struggled in the first inning before locking in and working through seven innings against Milwaukee. Kennedy allowed four runs in the first but gave up just two hits and no runs the rest of the way. He finished with a career-high 122 pitches. He struck out seven, and he didn’t walk a batter for the fifth time this season.

--3B Yangeris Solarte singled in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. Solarte is batting .413 (19-for-46) during the streak with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs. The streak is the longest by a Padres player this season.

--LF Justin Upton returned to the Padres’ lineup Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a run. Upton sat out Tuesday and left Monday’s game early after injuring his left hand while making a catch in foul territory. Upton is batting .249 in 101 games this season, his first with the Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My fastball was leaking back over the middle of the plate. I was leaving the curveball up and got a couple of base hits off it. I came in and had to regroup. My fastball was a little bit better, curveball was down a little bit better. I got ahead of guys. It was one of those times you have to step up and give your team a chance. Luckily, I got the team through seven (innings) and it was still within grasp.” -- RHP Ian Kennedy, after the Padres’ 8-5 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (bruised right thumb) left the Aug. 3 game and did not play Aug. 4. He was back in the lineup Aug. 5.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness and was scheduled to visit with doctors in San Diego.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.