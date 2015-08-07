San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After coming up short Wednesday night at Milwaukee, San Diego Padres manager was optimistic that his team could recover Thursday, salvage a split in its four-game series with the Brewers and finish its 10-game road trip on a high note.

Instead, though, the Padres wrapped up that long swing with three straight losses and return to San Diego with a 5-5 record, after starting the trip 5-2.

”It’s disappointing,“ Murphy said Thursday, after being drubbed, 10-1. ”The reality is this team has been on the road twice as much than at home the last 40 games. You can get caught in a rut like this. The bats are a little tired.

“But today was the first day it resonated that we were sputtering.”

While middle relief has been problematic at times, the Padres’ lackluster offense has been concerning. San Diego had just two hits Thursday and scored seven runs in the final three games of the series after erupting for 13 in the opener.

“These were games we were hoping to win, to set us up in the right position to have a good road trip,” second baseman Jedd Gyorko said. “This hurt.”

The 52-57 Padres are 10 1/2 games behind the front-running Dodgers in the NL West and eight out of the second National League wild-card spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-57

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 2-1, 3.38 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 8-4, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Will Venable left the Padres early Thursday morning to join his wife, Kathryn, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child. Venable is the second Padres player this week to get a visit from the story; RHP Ian Kennedy left the team for three days after his wife gave birth to a daughter last Friday.

--OF Alex Dickerson was recalled Thursday from Triple-A El Paso and made his major league debut in the eighth inning, lining out as a pinch-hitter in a 10-1 loss to Milwaukee. Dickerson was brought up to replace Will Venable, who went on MLB’s paternity list. He was batting .306 with 10 home runs and 59 RBIs for El Paso this season.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was roughed up in his 17th start of the season. He was charged with seven runs on nine hits, including a three-run home run to Khris Davis in a 10-1 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday. Since tossing a pair of scoreless innings of relief on July 10, Despaigne allowed 17 over his last 22 innings, spanning four starts. He’s allowed seven or more runs three times this season.

--INF Yangervis Solarte went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday, snapping his hitting streak after a career-high 11 games. During his streak, Solarte batted .413 (19-for-46) with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs. It was the longest streak by a Padres player this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t making pitches. He had opportunities to make quality pitches and instead of throwing the ball on the corner it drifted back to the middle.” -- San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy, on RHP Odrisamer Despaigne after a loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness and was scheduled to visit with doctors in San Diego.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Dale Thayer

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable (paternity list)

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Alex Dickerson