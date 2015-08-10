San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander Colin Rea will make his major league debut for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park.

On Sunday, the Padres confirmed a Saturday tweet by Rea’s agent and said Rea’s promotion would trigger several other changes.

Rea, 25, the Padres’ 12th-round pick in the 2011 draft, will take right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne’s spot in the rotation, with the Cuban import becoming the long-man in the bullpen.

In addition to Rea, the Padres likely also will promote a position player Monday or Tuesday to give them a five-man bench, and they likely will move out two relief pitchers. As it stands now, Despaigne would become the ninth member of the bullpen.

“Making O.D. the long man will give us a more traditional bullpen,” manager Pat Murphy said. “Because we didn’t have a long man, we were carrying an extra reliever and going with a four-man bench.”

Rea is a combined 5-4 with 1.95 ERA in 101 2/3 innings with Triple-A El Paso and Double-A San Antonio this season.

He was 3-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 12 starts with San Antonio, although he missed almost a month due to back spasms. Rea was named to the Texas League All-Star Game and pitched for Team USA in the Futures Game.

Rea was 2-2 with a 4.39 ERA in six starts after being promoted to El Paso.

“His velocity has picked up with the command of his fastball,” Padres assistant general manager Josh Stein said of the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Rea. “He’s been attacking the strike zone. His secondary pitches have been there.”

To add Rea, who was drafted out of Indiana State, the Padres will have to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-60

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-0, 3.27 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 6-10, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yangervis Solarte, who had an RBI single Sunday, has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games. He is batting .359 (23-for-64) during the run with four doubles, two triples, two home runs, eight RBIs and nine runs. Solarte is also hitting .325 (25-for-77) with runners in scoring position this season. He is hitting .316 (43-for-136) since June 25 with 18 extra-base hits (10 doubles, three triples and five homers) in 36 games.

--LF Justin Upton’s 19th homer of the season Sunday afternoon was also his 14th of the season at Petco Park. That is one shy of the single-season record for the Padres’ downtown home, which opened in 2004. OF Will Venable hit 15 homers at Petco Park in 2013. Upton is batting .301 (53-for-176) at home this season compared to .209 on the road.

--OF/1B Wil Myers started swinging a light bat again in the cage Sunday. If all goes well, Myers could be two to three weeks away from returning to the lineup -- although his rehab from wrist surgery was aborted three weeks ago when a similar swinging program produced pain in Myers’ surgically repaired left wrist. Myers has played only three games since May 10.

--RHP Andrew Cashner fell to 4-12 after giving up three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings Sunday. The Padres are 9-13 in Cashner’s 22 starts this season but have scored more than three runs in only nine of his starts. However, rival managers still consider Cashner a frontline starter despite his record and 4.09 ERA. Said Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin: “I’ve always liked Cashner, even when he was with the Cubs. I like his arm. We had him on the ropes in the first inning, but he settled down. You have to like him because he has the stuff to be successful. It’s all about command of your stuff. If you’ve got command, that is the difference and you become a better pitcher.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cashner pitched great. He pitched on the edges and changed speeds.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, on RHP Andrew Cashner, who threw a quality start Sunday in San Diego’s 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He will undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery during the week of Aug. 10-16 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. If it goes well, he could be back in late August.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Dale Thayer

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.