San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Changes are coming to the Padres bullpen Tuesday.

At least one reliever and possibly two will be moved when rookie right-hander Colin Rea is activated to start his major league debut game against the Reds. At the same time, right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne will move from the rotation to return to his earlier spot as the long man in the bullpen.

On paper, the Padres will briefly have a nine-man bullpen. But Despaigne will replace one reliever and a second member of the bullpen would be dispatched in favor of a fifth bat on the bench. The four-man bench has hand-cuffed manager Pat Murphy recently.

“The reason why we have been carrying eight relievers is because we needed an extra arm because we didn’t have a long man in the bullpen,” Murphy said recently. “That changes with Despaigne becoming the long man.”

Monday night, however, the Padres needed their bullpen depth as right-handed starter Ian Kennedy was out of pitches after five innings (and six walks).

And four right-handed relievers came through, allowing two hits and a walk in four scoreless innings.

Dale Thayer, who has struggled recently, allowed a two-out walk in the sixth. Shawn Kelley struck out the side in the seventh after giving up a lead-off single to Brandon Phillips. Joaquin Benoit allowed a two-out single in the eighth. And closer Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.

“We’ve come to expect it from Benoit and Kimbrel,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy. “Thayer and Kelley did an equally great job.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-7, 4.84 ERA) at Padres (RHP Colin Rea, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton has hit back-to-back homers for the third time this season. His two-run home run Monday night was his 20th of the season and his 15th at Petco Park -- which ties the single-season record at Petco Park set by OF Will Venable in 2013. Upton’s 14th game-winning RBI is the second-highest total in the major leagues.

--RHP Ian Kennedy is 5-5 with a 2.96 earned-run average over his last 13 starts since the start of June. He is 5-1 lifetime against Cincinnati with a 2.34 ERA -- the third-lowest ERA against the Reds among active pitchers with 40 or more innings.

--OF/1B Wil Myers didn’t report any soreness after his first day of swinging a light bat in the batting cages. “He looks healthy, but we’re taking it slow,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy. The earliest Myers could return is two weeks, although three is more likely.

--3B Yangervis Solarte was 1-for-2 with two walks Monday and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games. He is batting .364 (24-for-66) during the run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That is real power. That is thoroughbred power.” -- Padres manager Pat Murphy, of LF Justin Upton’s 417-foot drive into the sand beyond the fence in right-center Monday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He didn’t report any soreness afterward. The earliest Myers could return is two weeks, although three is more likely.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He will undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery during the week of Aug. 10-16 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Dale Thayer

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.