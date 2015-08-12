San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- After getting rid of one Bud this season, the San Diego Padres welcomed another one on Tuesday.

The Padres signed right-handed pitcher Bud Norris and will work out of the bullpen as he builds his arm strength.

“We will probably start with him in one-inning stints in the middle of games,” general manager A.J. Preller said.

The Padres dismissed manager Bud Black earlier in the year.

Norris began the season with the Baltimore Orioles, making 18 appearances -- 11 starts -- before he was released on Aug. 8.

For his career, Norris is 55-66 with a 4.43 ERA.

It was active day for the Padres roster.

Tuesday’s starter, right-hander Colin Rea was activated, right-handed reliever Dale Thayer was designated for release, as was infielder Taylor Lindsey. Catcher Tim Federowicz was reinstated from the DL and outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.

A flurry moves for sure and are more on the way? The Padres are buried in the NL West standings so it might be time to kick the tires on other players.

“You talk about at it every day at this point,” Preller said. “The rest will probably be Sept. 1 (call-ups) but we’ll see what the next couple of weeks brings. But if they deserve it, we won’t hesitate to bring them up.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-60

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 2-4, 4.73 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 8-4, 3. 75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yangervis Solarte continues to shine at his position, the one he took over when Will Middlebrooks was sent down earlier this year. He’s hit in 16 of his past 17 games, going 26-for-70 (.371) over that span.

--2B Jedd Gyorko continues to have a solid homestead as he had a homer and four RBIs in the win over the Reds. ”I took a couple of good swings tonight,“ he said. ”I got some early RBI to kind of get us started.

--RHP Dale Thayer was designated for assignment. Thayer appeared in 38 games for the Padres and was once a key part of their bullpen.

--C Austin Hedges continues to impress, although his batting average isn’t quite where he would like it to be. Although, he’s brought it up to .200 from .080. Still, GM A.J. Preller has taken note. “We learned a lot about Austin this season,” he said.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list. He had complained of tightness of late; the team thinks he will be able to pitch the day he is eligible to leave the DL.

--RHP Colin Rea was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. Rea started Tuesday and won, pitching five innings while giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out four and walking one.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I was a little nervous to start the game, but I settled in pretty good.” -- Padres RHP Colin Rea, after winning in his MLB debut on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Maurer (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 11.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He might be able to return in late August.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He will undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery during the week of Aug. 10-16 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3 and was transferred to Triple-A El Paso on Aug 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.