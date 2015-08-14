San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The bottom line is the San Diego Padres make dumb mistakes and 2015 is quickly becoming a lost season as the price.

“It’s a new ballclub,” pitcher James Shields said Wednesday afternoon after a miscommunication between him and third baseman Yangervis Solarte led to a balk that plated the decisive run in what eventually became a 7-3 loss to Cincinnati.

The play came in the bottom of the third with Reds on second and third with one out. During a meeting on the mound between pitching coach Darren Balsley, Shields and the infielders, it was decided that Shields would intentionally walk right fielder Jay Bruce to load the bases with one out and bring left fielder Marlon Byrd to the plate.

But Shields thought he could pick Joey Votto off third and had the go-ahead to try while pitching around Bruce. Before the third pitch to Bruce, Shields signaled Solarte of the pick-off try.

Solarte didn’t see the signal. When Shields went to make the pick-off throw, Solarte was way off the bag. Instead of just tossing the ball to Solarte, Shields held onto it. You can no longer fake a throw to third. Balk.

Votto scored to break a 3-3 tie.

“We put on a play and Solarte didn’t see it,” said Shields. “I wasn’t paying attention that he wasn’t there. Mental mistakes can’t happen. We have to clear that up. Those are things that are in our control.”

Shields is hoping the Padres will finish strong and not break up the roster in late-season trades and moves.

“It takes time for a ballclub to jell,” said Shields. “It takes a year and a half to figure it out. I’ve seen that where I’ve been before. That said, we’re not doing the job ourselves. We have to play better and finish strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres RHP Tyson Ross (8-9, 3.39 ERA) at Rockies LHP Yohan Flande (2-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Cory Spangenberg was 2-for-5 with a steal, a RBI and a run scored in his first rehab start with Triple-A El Paso Tuesday night and talked to Padres manager Pat Murphy after the game. Spangenberg, who has been on the disabled list since the end of June with a bone bruise in his left knee since the end of June, told Murphy he was ready to play. “He’s close,” said Murphy.

--RHP James Shields is 1-5 in his last five decisions since starting the season 7-0 and the Padres are 2-10 over his last 12 starts. He has a 4.19 earned run average over those 12 starts and has allowed nine home runs in 77 1/3 innings, although he didn’t give up one Wednesday afternoon. He suffered only his second loss at Petco Park. He is 4-2 at home this season with a 3.00 ERA in 13 starts.

--RHP Colin Rea was still posing for pictures and hugging family members and friends down the right field line 40 minutes after the Padres defeated Cincinnati 11-6 Tuesday to make Rea the winning pitcher in his Major League debut. About a 10th of the population of Rea’s hometown of Cascade, Iowa (POP: 2,170) seemed to be at Petco Park to see Rea allow three runs on seven hits over five-plus innings. “I don’t think that he had his best stuff,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy. “He did get to a point of composure. His stuff is a little better than that. Every young man wears that first day in the Major Leagues a little bit differently.” “That whole night was awesome,” said Rea.

--2B Jedd Gyorko had a single in four at-bats Wednesday afternoon to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. He is 7-for-25 during the streak and is hitting .316 (18-for-57) in 14 games since July 29 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

--RF Matt Kemp’s three-run homer in the first also extended his hitting streak to six straight games. He is hitting .250 (6-for-24) during the streak with his 12th homer, four RBIs and four runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was impressive. He pinpointed his fastball down and away. Young pitchers often struggle in the first. He weathered that and got on a roll.” -- Padres manager Pat Murphy, on RHP Raisel Iglesias after a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Maurer (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 11.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He might be able to return in late August.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He will undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery during the week of Aug. 10-16 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28. He ramped up his straight-ahead running as of July 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 3 and was transferred to Triple-A El Paso on Aug 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.