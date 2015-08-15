San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Infielder Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) was reinstated from the disabled list after missing 38 games. But it’s not like he’s going back in the San Diego Padres’ lineup right away to play regularly.

Spangenberg played nine rehab games at Double-A San Antonio (six games) and Triple-A El Paso (three) where he went a combined 8-for-38 (.211) with one triple, one homer and four RBIs. He was hitting .290 (37-for-93) in his previous 30 games from May 24-June 27 before being placed on the disabled list June 30 retroactive to June 28.

“I feel great right now,” Spangenberg said before the Padres beat the Rockies 9-5. “The knee’s 100 percent. The timing’s back. Feel good in the field, feel good running the bases.”

Spangenberg plays third base and second base. Padres third baseman Yangervis Solarte entered Friday having hit safely in 16 of his past 18 games, going 26-for-73 in that span. And Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko entered Friday hitting .316 (18-for-57) in his past 14 games with two homers and 10 RBIs.

Interim manager Pat Murphy said Spangenberg would start Saturday, although he didn’t specify at what position.

“You think the guy you’re getting back is going to fill a hole or something” Murphy said. “And then you got two guys playing really well. We’re going to get him in there; there’s no question about. He’s not 100 percent in mid-season form as far as seeing as many pitches as we would like to see. We felt like we needed him back here and he can contribute off the bench sometime and he can contribute in the starting lineup sometime.”

Spangenberg pinch hit in the eighth and flied out Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-61

STREAK: Loat one

NEXT: Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (4-12, 4.09 ERA) at Rockies RHP Jon Gray (0-2, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp hit for his first cycle and the first in Padres history. It came in the franchise’s 7,444th game. Kemp, who went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, hit a two-run homer in the first, singled in the third, hit a go-ahead double in the seventh and tripled home a run in the ninth. Padres hitters had finished one hit shy of a cycle 361 times in their history and a triple shy of the cycle 258 times. And Kemp had finished one hit shy of the cycle on five previous occasions, most recently on Sept. 26, 2012, while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Padres and coming up a triple short. In 67 career games at Coors Field, Kemp is hitting .331 (85-for-257) with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs.

--2B Jedd Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a season-high tying four RBIs. He hit a three-run homer to cap the Padres’ four-run seventh when they took an 8-4 lead on their way to a 9-5 victory. Gyorko has hit safely in a season-high seven straight games, going 9-for-29 (.310) with two homers and nine RBIs in that stretch. In 19 career games at Coors Field, Gyorko is hitting .329 (25-for-76). In his past 15 games since July 29, Gyorko is hitting .328 (20-for-61) with three homers and 14 RBIs.

--INF Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) was reinstated from the disabled list after missing 38 games. He was placed on the disabled list June 30 retroactive to June 28. In nine rehab games with Double-A San Antonio (six games) and Triple-A El Paso (three), Spangenberg hit .211 (8-for-38) with one triple, one homer and four RBIs.

--LHP Frank Garces was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room on the roster for INF Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion), who came off the disabled list. In 34 games, Garces is 0-0 with a 4.94 ERA. He has yielded 34 hits, including seven homers, in 31 innings with 15 walks and 20 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Arenado asked me a tough question. He said, ‘Would you rather it be a home run or a triple?’ I like home runs but that was my first cycle so I said, ‘I think the cycle would be better.’ We got the W, so that’s all that matters as well.” -- Padres OF Matt Kemp, after hitting for the cycle on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Maurer (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 11.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He might be able to return in late August.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He will undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery during the week of Aug. 10-16 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.