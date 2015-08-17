San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Ian Kennedy has never been fazed by Coors Field. And that again was the case Sunday.

The San Diego Padres’ starter gave up four hits and four runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings with one intentional walk and a season-high tying eight strikeouts but took the loss as the Colorado Rockies blanked the Padres 5-0.

Lifetime against the Rockies, Kennedy is 6-5 with a 2.79 ERA (38 earned runs, 122 2/3 innings). In nine starts at Coors Field, Kennedy is 2-3 with a 3.02 ERA (19 earned runs, 56 2/3 innings).

“The experience of pitching here has helped in what you do with your curveball,” Kennedy said. “Today was better than I even expected. Today we lost, but gave our team a chance. Just frustrated I couldn’t pick up Derek Norris in the seventh.”

Norris, playing first base for the seventh time in his career, dropped a pop up in the seventh that led to three unearned runs when Michael McKenry, the last batter Kennedy faced, hit a three-run double to give the Rockies a 4-0 lead.

Kennedy gave up a homer in the fourth to Carlos Gonzalez for the first run of the game. Kennedy has yielded at least one homer in 12 consecutive starts, the longest such streak ever by a Padres pitcher in a single season. During that span, Kennedy has a 2.63 ERA (72 innings, 21 earned runs) with 62 strikeouts and 21 walks.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-3, 4.21 ERA) at Padres (RHP Colin Rea, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris made his seventh career start at first base, all this season, and dropped a pop up with two outs in the seventh that led to the Rockies scoring three unearned runs. He threw out a career-high three runners trying to steal Saturday night, the most by a Padres catcher since Rene Rivera also threw out three runners at Colorado on May 18, 2014. Norris’ career-high and major league leading 31 runners caught stealing are the most by a Padres catcher since Ben Davis had 34 in 2001 and the most in the majors since 2012 when St. Louis’ Yadier Molina had 32 and San Francisco’s Buster Posey had 31.

--1B Yonder Alonso checked out fine Sunday morning and was cleared to play. In the eighth inning Saturday night, he was hit in the right temple by Justin Upton’s helmet Saturday night when it bounced off the dugout floor. Upton threw his helmet in disgust after being caught off second base and trapped in a rundown. Alonso was removed from the game and afterward was examined by the Padres training staff and the Rockies’ medical staff and did not show concussion symptoms. The left-handed hitting Alonso wasn’t in the lineup Sunday against Chris Rusin, the Rockies’ left-handed starter. Interim manager Pat Murphy said, “I considered it. But I think all things being equal and kind of getting shook up like that, you get hit out of nowhere made the decision a little clearer for me.”

--3B Cory Spangenberg went 1-for-4 in his first start since coming off the disabled list Friday and missing 38 games due to a left knee contusion. Spangenberg pinch hit on both Friday and Saturday nights. The Rockies started left-hander Chris Rusin, but the left-handed hitting Spangenberg batted first. Third baseman Yangervis Solarte had started 18 straight games, and interim manager Pat Murphy said he wanted Spangenberg in the lineup and determined that if anybody needed a day off, it was Solarte.

--RF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 with a single in the sixth that extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games. During the streak, Kemp is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with one double, one triple, two homers and nine RBI. In 139 career games against the Rockies, Kemp is hitting .307 (159-for-518) with 37 doubles, nine triples, 32 homers and 117 RBI. Among active players, he has the most homers and second-most doubles and RBI against the Rockies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today we lost, but I gave our team a chance. Just frustrated I couldn’t pick up Derek Norris in the seventh.” -- Padres RHP Ian Kennedy, after a loss to the Rockies on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Maurer (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 11.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He might be able to return in late August.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He will undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery during the week of Aug. 10-16 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.