San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- When the San Diego Padres’ lineup card came out Tuesday, center fielder Will Venable was in it and batting sixth.

When the first pitch came out of starter James Shields right hand, Venable was on his way to Texas.

The Padres peddled Venable to the Texas Rangers for minor league catcher Melvin Greene Jr., and a player to be named later.

Venable had his best year with the Padres in 2013, when he hit 22 home runs and stole 22 bases. But he was hitting .258 this year with six homers. Venable was in the Padres’ organization since being a 2005 seventh-round selection, with his first year in the majors in 2008.

”He had a very nice run here in San Diego,“ Padres general manager A. J. Preller said. ”He is a guy that when you are looking at players for your club, you want to have those types of people. He’s a class act.

“He’ll help them down the stretch and fit well in the clubhouse. It’s sad to see him go but we’re able to get two players for him and create opportunities for (Travis) Jankowski.”

What the move does is open the door for Jankowski, a center fielder. The left-handed hitter will be called up from Triple-A El Paso, where he was hitting .392 with a .464 on-base percentage.

“Everyone that went down and saw him was impressed,” Preller said of the Padres’ scouts. “He definitely put himself on our road map. He’s a nice guy in our system and this will give us a chance to give him a look over the next six-eight weeks.”

Preller said the player to be named, “is someone closer to the big leagues.”

Greene, who turns 21 on Wednesday, isn’t expected to help any time soon. He is coming off Tommy John surgery on his right arm in June and had been playing in Class A.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran 8-6, 4.44 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 8-9, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jedd Gyorko as giving the night off, one game after making his first pro start at shortstop. Gyorko played well, showing decent range on a grounder up the middle. Interim manager Pat Murphy was confident Gyorko will return to shortstop for Wednesday’s finale of the three-game series with the Braves “I would bet on it,” he said.

--RHP Bud Norris, a free-agent pickup earlier this month, has been a pleasant surprise. “Every time out for us he looks like he can help our club,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. Norris is 1-0 in four games and hasn’t allowed a run in four games and four innings.

--CF Melvin Upton, Jr. could see decreased playing time with CF Travis Jankowski expected to join the club on Wednesday. Although after hitting a pair of two-run homers, he might fight off Jankowski’s debut on Wednesday. The Padres were forced to take on Upton to facilitate the trade for closer Craig Kimbrel just before the season. Upton is owned more than $33 million over the next two seasons.

--C Austin Hedges could get the start on Wednesday, relieving starter Derek Norris on a day game after a night game. Hedges has struggled to get his batting average to .200, but has impressed in other ways. “I like how Hedges has handled it,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “He is ready to play.”

--RF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games. It’s his longest streak since he reeled off a 16-gamer last season from Aug. 22-Sept. 10. He has 14 streak of at least 10 games in his career.

--OF Will Venable was sent to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. The Rangers sent Class A C/OF Marcus Greene and a player to be named later to the Padres for Venable. Texas general manager Jon Daniels said he expects Venable to join the Rangers when they begin a four-game series in Detroit on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mel’s been getting some key hits and contributing to wins, but that was a breakout performance.” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, on CF Melvin Upton, Jr. hitting two homers in a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he’s been taking as of Aug. 17 and could begin taking batting practice soon.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from his second rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He will undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery during the week of Aug. 10-16 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow, and he is out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Melvin Upton Jr.

RF Matt Kemp