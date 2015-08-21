San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Although Melvin Upton Jr. is playing better of late, expect to see a lot of rookie Travis Jankowski in center field for the San Diego Padres between now and the end of the season.

Manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday morning that Jankowski, viewed as a potential leadoff hitter, would receive a lot of playing time over the final 50 games of the season. The leadoff spot has been a major problem for the Padres this season

“We didn’t bring him up to sit him on the bench,” Murphy said after team purchased Jankowski’s contract from Triple-A El Paso. “We’ve told Melvin that. We’re talking about where Travis hits, maybe lower in the order to start to reduce the pressure of leading off.”

Murphy talked about the strengths of Jankowski, a left-handed hitter who had a .335 batting average with a .419 on-base percentage between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

“Speed and defense are the first things that come to mind with him,” Murphy said. “He has great energy ... a great kid. He’s not a pure hitter, he’s a slasher.”

But Jankowski, who turned 24 on June 15, carries much promise. The 44th overall pick in the 2012 draft out of Stony Brook College, Jankowski showed in the minor leagues the ability to get on-base, run and play an excellent center field.

In a 2015 season that saw him start for Team USA in the Pan-American Games as well as play in the Texas League All-Star Game, Jankowski had 32 steals and 69 runs in 97 minor games before being promoted to the Padres.

In 24 games with El Paso in his last stop before getting the call to the majors, Jankowski was hitting .392 with a .464 on-base percentage. He had nine steals in 12 attempts.

An All-American for Stony Brook, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Jankowski hit .288 with 71 steals for Class A Lake Elsinore in 2013 -- the fourth-highest steal total in the minor leagues that season and the ninth-highest, single-season total in Padres minor league history.

Jankowski missed most of the 2014 season after sustaining a broken wrist crashing into a wall while at Double-A San Antonio. He started this season with San Antonio and hit .316 with 23 steals in 73 games before being promoted to El Paso one game after returning from the Pan-Am Games.

Scouts rate Jankowski a plus in plate discipline (as many walks as strikeouts this season), speed and outfield defense.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-62

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 10-7, 2.87 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-12, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. The streak is the longest by a Padre this season and the longest since OF Will Venable hit in 13 straight games during the 2013 season. Kemp is batting .383 (18-for-47) during the streak with a double, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI. The first cycle in Padres history came in the seventh game of the streak, which is Kemp’s longest since he hit in 16 consecutive games last season.

--3B Yangervis Solarte was 3-for-3 and was hit by a pitch Wednesday. He drove in two of the Padres’ three runs on a double and a homer and scored the third. Over the past two games against the Braves, Solarte went 4-for-7 with a double, two homers and five RBIs. Since taking over at third base after the All-Star break, Solarte is hitting .337 (31-for-92) with six doubles, a triple, four homers and 14 RBIs.

--CF Melvin Upton Jr. delayed rookie CF Travis Jankowski’s debut for at least a day. Upton Jr. was 1-for-4 with a steal and a run Wednesday, one game after having the seventh multi-homer game of his career -- and his first since June 15, 2013. Since July 7, Melvin is hitting .293 (24-for-82) with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Shawn Kelley struck out the side around a walk Wednesday to get the win and even his record at 2-2 while dropping his ERA to a season-low 2.70. Kelley has allowed one run on 10 hits and three walks with 26 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings over 18 appearances since June 25.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Solarte is coming into his own. He’s starting to believe he can play. He has great energy. He even gives the perception he can run, although he can‘t.” -- Manager Pat Murphy, on 3B Yangervis Solarte, who went 3-for-3 with a homer on Wednesday in the Padres’ 3-2 win over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he was close to beginning batting practice.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He was scheduled to undergo arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.