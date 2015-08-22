San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Padres prospect Travis Jankowski was in center field, making his MLB debut but batting last in the order on Friday.

“We wanted to take the pressure off him a little,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said of the 24 year old.

Jankowski broke the seal on his major league career hitting behind pitcher Andrew Cashner. It didn’t faze him, as Jankowski had two hits and an RBI with family and friends in attendance.

Long range, Murphy said Jankowski’s skill-set could have him batting first.

“He has the leadoff mentality,” Murphy said. “And we could see him there soon.”

Batting first, much like shortstop, has become the Padres’ black hole.

Wil Myers was there earlier this year, but a bum wrist has wrecked those plans.

In fact, 10 different Padres have been atop the order. That speaks to injuries and a roster which is lacking a true leadoff hitter.

“He can develop into that guy,” Murphy said of Jankowski.

The left-hand hitting Jankowski arrived in San Diego on Wednesday, but didn’t see action in the Padres’ win over the Atlanta Braves which gave them only their second three-game sweep of the season.

Jankowski brought with him a .335 averaged in 97 games between Triple-A El Paso and Double-A San Antonio. He also had 32 stolen bases and has the speed which can challenge infielder Cory Spangenberg for the distinction of the team’s fastest player.

But the road to batting leadoff will be a much slower pace.

“He’s going to be fine,” Murphy said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-62

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez 12-5, 2.78 ERA ) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 7-11, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jedd Gyorko was at second base, not shortstop in the opening game against the Cardinals. But interim manager Pat Murphy said Gyorko will return to shortstop at some point after showing decent range there Wednesday. It was the first time he had played the position in pro ball. “You’ll see him there again soon.”

--RHP Brandon Morrow had his season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday and assistant general manager Josh Stein said the operation went smoothly. Morrow won’t start throwing for a couple of months. Morrow will be a free agent after the season and Stein said the Padres would consider bringing him back.

--INF Cory Spangenberg has seen most of his action at second base but that could change in the final month of the season. Spangenberg recently rejoined the club after being out with a sore knee. “He’s capable of playing many positions,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “It will depend on many things on where he will play. But you’ll see him at more than one spot.”

--RHP Bud Norris has been a nifty late-season, free-agent pickup for the Padres -- until Friday night. Before getting nicked against the Cardinals, Norris had allowed just one unearned run and three hits in four relief appearances over four innings. But he relieved starter Andrew Cashner and promptly gave up a double to first baseman Mark Reynolds and a triple to center fielder Tommy Pham before being lifted. He was charged with two runs without getting an out.

--RF Matt Kemp continues his hot second half. Kemp, who had but one home run in the season’s opening nine weeks, slugged his 15th of the season on Friday. His hitting streak is at a season-best 13 games and he is hitting .322 (38-for-118) with five doubles, one triple, seven homers and 25 RBI in that span.

--RHP Jon Edwards was sent to San Diego from Texas as the player to be named later in the Will Venable trade. Edwards, 27, had a 1.42 ERA and 20 saves while walking eight and striking out 44 over 31 2/3 innings with Triple-A Round Rock. The Padres optioned him to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I did a good job locating my fastball tonight. I’ve been working on a different grip on my slider for about two weeks now and it finally came together tonight.” -- Padres RHP Andrew Cashner, after a win over St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he was close to beginning batting practice.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.