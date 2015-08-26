San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Near the end of the 2009 season, Derek Norris was honored at Nationals Park as one of the top players in Washington’s minor league system that year.

Now a catcher with the San Diego Padres, Norris had not been back to Nationals Park prior to the start of the series against the Nationals that began Tuesday.

He never played in the majors with the Nationals but got a tour of the home clubhouse back in 2009. His parents made the trek to Washington for the game Tuesday as the Padres lost 8-3.

“It is another stadium I can cross off of my list,” said Norris, who was traded by Washington to Oakland after the 2011 season. “This is the stadium I pictured I would play in in the big leagues. It didn’t work out that way. It is a beautiful ballpark.”

Norris played with Washington outfielder Bryce Harper at Double-A Harrisburg in 2011. He was also in spring training with the Nationals and got to catch Stephen Strasburg, who started Tuesday in the win against the Padres, and Drew Storen. Norris played for managers in the Washington farm system who are now part of the big league staff.

He made his major league debut with Oakland in 2012 and was then traded to the Padres before this season. Norris, who went 1-for-3 Tuesday, has 13 homers and 54 RBIs this year for San Diego.

In another connection between the Padres and Nationals, San Diego’s starter Wednesday will be Tyson Ross, the older brother of Washington rookie pitcher Joe Ross.

“It starts with his heater,” Norris said of Tyson Ross. “When he locates that thing, he is pretty damn good. As long as he stays in the zone, he is tough to beat.”

While the Nationals are chasing the New York Mets, Norris said the Padres still have a chance in the National League West.

“We will see what happens,” said Norris, who notes the heavy amount of division games in September.

The Padres fell to 61-63 with the loss to Washington, leaving them 7 1/2 games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 8-9, 3.22 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-6, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields had a rough night Tuesday at Washington, allowing eight hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings and was saddled with the loss. “He did a lot of good things,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “They had some timely hits.”

--CF Travis Jankowski, who hit ninth Tuesday, began the day with a .556 average. “He doesn’t look intimidated,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said. Jankowski went hitless in three at-bats, and he is now hitting .417 through four big league games.

--RHP Tyson Ross will start at Washington on Wednesday. He is the older brother of Washington rookie RHP Joe Ross, who is slated to start Thursday against the Padres. “It’s a wonderful thing,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said. “It’s a great part of our game.”

--C Derek Norris, a former Washington minor-leaguer, started Tuesday against the Nationals and had one hit in three at-bats. He is hitting .246 with 13 homers.

--INF Jedd Gyorko had the third multi-homer game of his career and first of the season Tuesday. He had a two-run homer and solo shot and drove in all three runs for the Padres. He is hitting .240 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs.

--INF Cory Spangenberg began his college career at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va., about three hours southwest of Washington. He then played at Indian River Community College in Florida before signing with the Padres in 2011. He was hitless in three at-bats with two strikeouts Tuesday at Washington as his average fell to .256.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff was dominant. He was dominant.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, on Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg, who led Washington to an 8-3 win over San Diego on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he was close to beginning batting practice.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.