San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Tyson Ross is six years older than his brother, Joe, so the two were not baseball teammates while growing up in the Oakland, Calif., area.

However, the two were roommates while both were in the San Diego Padres’ farm system. Tyson started for the Padres at Nationals Park on Wednesday and got the win against Washington, while Joe will start for the Nationals on Thursday against San Diego in the series finale.

“It is going to be fun to cheer,” said Tyson, who said the best case scenario is that Joe Ross pitches well and the Padres win the game against the Washington bullpen.

Tyson Ross, 28, said his brother was a good listener as a youth and learned from having an older brother who played sports.

“He was always athletic,” Tyson Ross said of Joe. “He was athletic, and he had a feel for pitching at an early age.”

Joe Ross was drafted out of Bishop O‘Dowd High School in Oakland in the first round by the Padres in 2011.

Tyson Ross was drafted in the first round by Oakland in 2008 and made his big league debut two years later with the A‘s. He was traded to San Diego after the 2012 season and joined his brother in the San Diego system.

“We worked out together,” Tyson Ross said. “It was good for me to be around him. He got to see my daily routine.”

San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said, “Tyson is coming into his own as a front-line pitcher. Tyson is one of the finest human beings you will meet in this game.”

Tyson Ross, after the Padres’ 6-5 win Wednesday, is 9-9 with a 3.42 ERA.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 5-12, 4.03 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 4-5, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross started Wednesday and faced Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez, his former teammate with the Oakland A‘s. Ross is the older brother of RHP Joe Ross, who will start on Thursday for the Nationals against the Padres. Tyson Ross had two hits and got the win as he allowed six hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings. “I felt great out there,” Ross said.

--RHP Andrew Cashner will start the series finale at Washington on Thursday. He has made 24 starts this year and has allowed 151 hits in 145 1/3 innings. He got the victory in his last start, on Friday against St. Louis, as the Padres won 9-3 at home.

--INF Jedd Gyorko, who hit two homers Tuesday, was 1-for-4 Wednesday. He is hitting .240 with 10 homers.

--RF Matt Kemp, whose 15-game hitting streak was snapped Tuesday, hit a two-run double in the third to give the Padres a 2-0 lead over the Nationals on Wednesday. “This guy plays hard every day,” interim manager Pat Murphy said of Kemp, who is hitting .266.

--LF Justin Upton hit a two-run homer to give San Diego a 4-0 lead in the third against Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez. He then hit a solo shot in the seventh to finish with three RBIs. He has 22 homers this year, with seven on the road. “He is approaching his numbers,” interim manager Pat Murphy said.

--RHP Bud Norris, who gave up a grand slam Tuesday to Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman, has “a little adductor strain,” according to interim manager Pat Murphy. Norris did not pitch Wednesday.

--C Derek Norris (wrist) started at first base Wednesday after he was hit on the left forearm on a pitch while behind the plate Tuesday when he was crossed up by RHP Kevin Quackenbush. He went 1-for-3 Wednesday.

--OF Wil Myers (bone spur in left wrist) hit in the indoor cage before the game Wednesday in Washington. It was the first time he took batting practice since his surgery in June. “It went well,” interim manager Pat Murphy said of the batting session.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched great tonight. He was sensational. We didn’t play great behind him, for sure. He had a couple of knocks, too, which is great.” -- Interim manager Pat Murphy, on RHP Tyson Ross, who pitched the Padres to a 6-5 win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (adductor strain) was hurt Aug. 25. He did not pitch Aug. 26.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.