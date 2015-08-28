San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It was a memorable week for San Diego Padres rookie outfielder Travis Jankowski.

“A lot of travel. It was surreal,” he said Thursday.

After hitting .335 in the minors this year, he was called up from Triple-A El Paso. He had two hits in his first two big league at-bats -- just the third San Diego player to do that.

Then he had five hits in his first nine trips to the plate -- the first San Diego player to do that since 2001.

After his parents were in San Diego for his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team flew to Washington to begin a series on Tuesday.

He left about 70 tickets on Tuesday for family and friends. He was born in Lancaster, Pa., less than three hours from the nation’s capital.

Jankowski went to Lancaster Catholic High and was drafted by the Padres out of Stony Brook in New York.

“My goal is to utilize my speed and try to put the ball in play,” he said.

He batted leadoff in a 4-2 loss on Thursday and was hitless in four trips to the plate as the right fielder.

After a fast start he is now hitting .294 for the Padres.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-11, 4.01 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 4-1, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner set a career high for strikeouts when he fanned Wilson Ramos in the fifth inning Thursday. That gave him 129 for the year but he was tagged for the loss as he gave up nine hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He is now 5-13, 4.05 and has not won back-to-back starts this year. “All in all he pitched well enough to win,” said interim manager Pat Murphy.

--RHP Ian Kennedy will start on Friday. He will pitch on the road against the Phillies in the opener of the series. It will be the 24th start of the year for Kennedy.

--CF Melvin Upton, Jr. had a great game Thursday, as he threw out two runners and had a triple -- one of three hits by the Padres. Interim manager Pat Murphy said Upton is playing as well as he has ever seen him.

--INF Cory Spangenberg had a bunt single and scored in the fourth and then scored the other run in the ninth. Interim manager Pat Murphy said the young infielder is out early most days working on bunting and other parts of his game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”He was sensational, dominant. He was great. Great sinker, great two-seamer, great location. -- San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy, on Nationals starter Joe Ross after a loss Thursday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Matt Kemp (shoulder) did not play Aug. 27. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bud Norris (adductor strain) was hurt Aug. 25. He did not pitch Aug. 26.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 27.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.