San Diego Padres - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- It was the ultimate good-news, bad-news start for San Diego Padres right-hander Ian Kennedy on Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

On one hand he allowed just two runs, on two hits, over 6 2/3 innings, the 12th time in his last 16 starts he had yielded two earned runs or fewer.

On the other, he countered his seven strikeouts with five walks and hit a batter. And his fourth-inning wild pitch gave the Phillies a lead they never relinquished.

So it was that Kennedy (8-12) was tagged with a 7-1 loss.

“Overall, a terrific outing,” San Diego manager Pat Murphy said. “Another one where he can say he pitched well and gave us a chance.”

Kennedy said his control was “a little bit off” in the first inning, when he walked three but escaped unscathed when Phillies third baseman Andres Blanco lined into an inning-ending double play.

“I felt a lot better after that and gave the team a chance,” Kennedy said. “Our goal every time out is to go as far as we can.”

RECORD: 62-66

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Colin Rea 2-1, 5.52 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan 4-4, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colin Rea will be making his fourth major league start Saturday against the Phillies. He won his first two, but was hit hard in losing to St. Louis his last time out. He lasted just four innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits, while striking out four and walking two. He has never faced the Phillies.

--LF Justin Upton hit his 23rd homer of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning off Aaron Nola. The homer, which came on a 3-0 fastball, was also Upton’s fifth homer in the last six games. “That’s pretty crazy,” Nola said. “He’s swinging the bat real well right now. ... I got behind 3-0 on Upton. I just tried to get back in there, and he made a good swing on that one.”

--2B Cory Spangenburg went 1-for-3 Friday against Philadelphia with a fifth-inning double, a ball that appeared to be a routine single up the middle off the bat but became something more when Spangenburg ran hard out of the box and Phillies rookie RF Aaron Altherr was a little too casual in fielding the ball. “That won’t happen again,” Altherr said. Spangenburg is hitting .286 in 41 road games, compared to .221 in 36 at home.

--LHP Marc Rzepczynski allowed three runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning Friday in Philadelphia. Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, he had yielded only two earned runs on four hits over his first seven innings with San Diego.

--OF Matt Kemp did not play Friday in Philadelphia because of a sore left shoulder. He is day-to-day.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Matt Kemp (sore left shoulder) did not play Aug. 27 and Aug. 28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bud Norris (adductor strain) was hurt Aug. 25. He did not pitch Aug. 26. He returned to action Aug. 27.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 27.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.