San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The San Diego Padres will be happy to leave the Northeast and come home to sunny California.

They’re hoping for sunnier days at Petco Park after going 2-4 on their road trip with series losses to the Washington Nationals and most recently the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thanks to right-hander James Shields and his seven dominant innings on Sunday afternoon, the Padres finally beat the Phillies this season with a 9-4 win.

“I think we’re at a point where we know that the ship has sailed and we’re way behind,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said. “We’ve got to play with an urgency. To me, this was the best day-game urgency I’ve seen. Now, I might be wrong on that, but that I can remember, this was the best day-game urgency I’ve seen. It’s what it takes.”

The Padres (63-67), who came in 0-5 this season against the Phillies, have long struggled with Philadelphia. Since 2004, San Diego is 5-18-2 in 25 series vs. the Phillies.

“We’re trying to win every game right now,” Shields said. “We have to win as many games as we possibly can. But to be able to shut them down and not get swept is nice.”

So the upcoming 11-game homestand is a refreshing sight on the team’s calendar, even if it features contenders such as the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

”I‘m not worried about who we play, I‘m worried about how we play,“ Murphy said. ”And we didn’t play good in Washington, we squeaked out with a win. And we didn’t play well here. We played better (Sunday), but we still could have ambushed a little better.

“What I learned is these guys still have a little fight in them. They have a little reason to keep playing good and they’re excited about playing these teams -- I know they are.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 14-6, 4.38 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 9-9, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross is scheduled to start Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park. Ross beat the Rangers on July 12 with 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball in which struck out six and walked just two. Walks have been his biggest issue this season, as he leads the major leagues with 72.

--RHP James Shields, Sunday’s starter, threw seven innings of one-run ball and struck out eight in the Padres’ 9-4 win over the Phillies. He also hit an RBI single. Shields (10-6), who entered with the fifth-most strikeouts in the National League, increased his season total to 184. With the victory, he’s now amassed double-digit wins in nine consecutive seasons. “I felt I was locating pretty well with my fastball today,” he said. “I was being more aggressive with it and being able to locate. When you locate, you’re going to have better outings. For the most part, that’s why I had success today.”

--OF Justin Upton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Padres’ 9-4 win over the Phillies. Upton’s 24 home runs this season are the most by a Padres outfielder since Bubba Trammell hit 25 in 2002. Upton has four homers in his last five games. “If we want to win, it’s about our big guys coming up big,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. “They did today and that really set everything up.”

--OF Matt Kemp went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Padres’ 9-4 win over the Phillies. Kemp has now reached base safely in a career-high-tying 19 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the major leagues and the longest by a Padre since Chase Headley’s 22-game streak in 2013.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 27.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.