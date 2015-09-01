San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers is getting close by staying close by.

Myers, the San Diego Padres center fielder and first baseman battling a wrist injury, is traveling north about 100 miles to play with the team’s Class A club in Lake Elsinore. He will start a rehabilitation stint on Tuesday after he had another solid batting practice session on Monday.

Myers is hoping his second stint on the disabled list is coming to a close. He missed 28 games after going on the DL on May 11.

Myers rushed back, got hurt again and then had wrist surgery after going on the DL on June 14.

“He’s doing very well,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said. “There has been no restrictions.”

There is no set time frame how long Myers will be in the minors. But with the Lake Elsinore season ending on Sept. 7, it won’t be for long.

When he returns, it’s likely Myers will settle in at first base.

Myers was the starting center fielder on Opening Day, a position that was new to him. Since, while the Padres have traded Will Venable, they’ve also added Melvin Upton, Jr. and called up Travis Jankowski.

The majority of Myers’ work in the field has been at first base as he waited for his wrist to get right to swing a bat.

Myers had a bone spur removed on June 18, but his recovery hit some road blocks. Toward the end of June, he felt soreness in the wrist after taking batting practice and didn’t swing for two weeks. He was hitting .291 with five home runs before landing again on the DL.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-67

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo 11-9, 3.14 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner 5-13, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Johnson (elbow) will throw a simulated game of about 45 pitches on Tuesday. Johnson has been with the Padres for two years but has yet to throw a pitch in a regular-season game for them. He is a free agent after this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow is progressing well from his season-ending shoulder surgery, according to assistant GM Josh Stein. He could start to ramp up his throwing program, Stein said. Stein said the team will monitor Morrow’s comeback as he is a free agent after the season.

--SS Jedd Gyorko got another start at shortstop, the sixth time he’s done so this season. Gyorko had never played shortstop in pro ball until this season. “I don’t know how much range he has but he is quietly doing some very nice things for us,” interim manager Pat Murphy said.

--CF Travis Jankowski got his fifth start in center field since being called up from Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 19 and recorded his first major-league extra-base hit with a triple. Jankowski could be getting a long look down the stretch as the Padres try to figure out what to do in center field. It appears Wil Myers, if he can get his left wrist healed, is headed toward first base.

--OF/INF Wil Myers will start a rehabilitation stint on Tuesday with Class A El Paso. Myers is likely to return as a first baseman, if he can get his balky left wrist fit. The Padres are using Melvin Upton Jr. and Travis Jankowski at that spot of late.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wants to be better than he is. He’ll critique himself and try to be even better.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, of starter Tyson Ross, who pitched seven shutout innings Monday as San Diego blanked the Rangers 7-0.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26. He will go to Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 1 for a rehabilitation stint.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He will throw a simulated game on Sept. 1 of about 35 pitches.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 27.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.