San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- It was a day of call-ups around the major leagues.

But for one Padres veteran, it was his day as well.

Right-hander Josh Johnson, who is coming off two Tommy John surgeries, threw a simulated game on Tuesday at Petco Park. Johnson threw 15 pitches and reported no discomfort afterward.

“It felt good,‘’ Johnson said. ”I’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see how it feels and decide from there.‘’

If Johnson comes back this month, it will be as a reliever. He’s trying to beat the clock to get a rehabilitation stint in, but the minor-league season ends on Monday.

He could throw another simulated game instead, but Johnson isn’t eager to kill more time before competing in a game.

“I’ve waited long enough,‘’ he said. ”Why not now? We’ll see.‘’

Johnson will be a free agent and is eager to get up on the major-league mound before the season ends.

Assistant general manager Josh Stein said Johnson will stay on the Padres’ offseason radar.

Before his elbow revolted, Johnson was a two-time All-Star and led the National League with a 2.30 ERA while pitching for the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels 2-1, 3.89 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 8 -12, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Johnson (elbow) threw a simulated game of about 45 pitches on Tuesday. Johnson won’t be back this year and it will be interesting to see if the Padres bring him back for another season as he’s set to become a free agent. Johnson hasn’t thrown a pitch for the Padres in two seasons.

--C Derek Norris left Tuesday’s game with an apparent left wrist injury after he was kicked in the glove hand by Adrian Beltre on a play at the plate.

--1B Yonder Alonso was lifted from the game when his turn came to hit in the third inning. Alonso exited with lower back tightness. If Alonso isn’t fit, the Padres options at first base are Brett Wallace and Derek Norris.

--RHP Marcos Mateo was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 6, with a neck strain. Mateo was working in short stints when healthy, although he didn’t work in too many critical situations. He got put in one Tuesday in the fifth, entering with runners on the corner and one out and recorded two outs and stranded the runners.

--RHP Nick Vincent was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. This is Vincent’s fourth stint with the Padres this season. He was last recalled on June 10 and stayed for four days. He’ll work one-third of an inning on Tuesday

--OF/INF Wil Myers started a rehabilitation stint on Tuesday with Class A El Paso. Myers is likely to return as a first baseman, if his left wrist is fit. The Padres are using Melvin Upton Jr. and Travis Jankowski in center field. Myers worked on becoming a center fielder with mixed results.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I feel good. I‘m getting some good pitches to hit and putting some good swings on baseballs. That’s my job, to drive in runs and make things happen. I’ve been seeing the ball real well and I feel like I‘m on top of things right now.‘’ - Padres OF Matt Kemp

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 1.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game of 15 pitches on Sept. 1. He might throw one more simulated game around Sept. 3 or 4 or head for Class A Lake Elsinore for a rehabilitation outing.

--RHP Marcos Mateo (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 27.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Rymer Liriano