San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Although the Padres lost to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, San Diego’s bigger losses involved player personnel.

The Padres saw one player exit early in the game due to injury, then two more in the seventh inning.

However, first baseman Yonder Alonso, catcher Derek Norris and right-handed reliever Shawn Kelley are unlikely to miss significant amounts of time.

“That was difficult to see,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said of the trio of injuries.

Alonso was the first to exit, as a lower back strain he was monitoring finally revolted. He didn’t play Wednesday as the Padres fell 4-3 to the Rangers, but he should be available to pinch-hit during the upcoming series with the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

Then on a bang-bang play at the plate in the Rangers’ four-run seventh, Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre kicked the ball out of Norris’ glove. The catcher’s left arm took the brunt of the collision, and it appeared he was seriously injured.

It would up the ailment was more of an arm contusion, and Norris will be OK. He flied out as a pinch hitter Wednesday.

As Austin Hedges came in to replace Norris on Tuesday, Kelley threw a warm-up pitch and immediately walked off the mound.

“When a pitcher comes off like that, you usually think of the worst-case scenario,” Stein said.

However, Kelley’s ailment is being categorized as a strained forearm instead of a shredded elbow.

“It’s not his elbow, it’s more of a nerve issue,” Stein said. “But he’s going to be down for a few days.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-69

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-9, 4.76 ERA) at Padres (RHP Colin Rea, 2-2, 5.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) reported no discomfort after throwing a 17-pitch simulated game Tuesday. The Padres are deciding their next course of action, which likely will be sending Johnson out for a minor league outing instead of another simulated game. Johnson, if able to return, would do so as a reliever.

--C Derek Norris left Tuesday’s game with a left arm injury that wasn’t considered serious. “We were pretty fortunate how he came out of it,” assistant GM Josh Stein said. Norris appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday, flying out in the seventh inning.

--C Rocky Gale had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso. Gale will back up Austin Hedges with Derek Norris sidelined due to a bruised left arm. This is Gale’s first major league stint.

--1B Yonder Alonso, who left Tuesday’s game in the third inning due to a lower back strain, sat out Wednesday. Alonso is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Alex Dickerson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. This is his second stint with the Padres this season. Dickerson will be in the mix at first base with Yonder Alonso and Derek Norris both battling injuries. Brett Wallace also is in the rotation.

--LHP Chris Rearick was designated for assignment by San Diego on Wednesday. He was claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Sunday. Last week, he was claimed off waivers by Texas from San Diego.

--RHP Jon Edwards was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Edwards will supply depth a bullpen that is without the services of RHP Shawn Kelley (forearm). Edwards is making his first appearance with the Padres after being acquired as the player to be named in the Aug. 18 trade of OF Will Venable to the Rangers. Edwards is a converted outfielder.

--OF/INF Wil Myers came out of his first rehab start at Class A Lake Elsinore fine, according to assistant GM Josh Stein. He will spend the next couple of days with Lake Elsinore, and then the Padres will make a decision about his future. He might rejoin the major league team in a week or so.

--RHP Shawn Kelley will be out for two to three days due to a forearm strain. He gave up three unearned runs without recording an out Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They are a good team, a great hitting team. You try to navigate through that lineup. I caught myself thinking one time, there is no break in this lineup.” -- RHP Ian Kennedy, after striking out 12 and limiting the Rangers to two runs in seven innings Wednesday. He got a no-decision as the Padres fell 4-3 in 10 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (left arm contusion) left the Sept. 1 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 2, and he is day-to-day.

--1B Yonder Alonso (lower back strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 4.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 1. He likely will be with Lake Elsinore through Sept. 6.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. His next action might be a minor league rehab outing.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Rymer Liriano