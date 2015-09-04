San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander Josh Johnson is going to throw an inning for the Padres’ high Class A Lake Elsinore affiliate Friday night.

If all goes well, Johnson will pitch another inning for the Storm in their California League season finale Monday.

While the assignment might seem insignificant given the time of the season, it is a major step forward -- both mentally and physically -- for the 31-year-old, two-time former National League All-Star.

Johnson has yet to appear in any regular-season game connected to the Padres since signed as a free agent with San Diego on Nov. 20, 2013.

Johnson suffered an elbow injury in his fourth exhibition outing with the Padres in the spring of 2014 and underwent a second-round of Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery on April 24, 2014.

Johnson has been rehabbing ever since -- a process that has been halted a handful of times by a series of setbacks. Earlier this season he was shut down after experiencing pain in the elbow in a simulated game. He has appeared in two more simulated games the past week.

When asked earlier this week about the possibility of appearing in a rehab assignment before the end of the minor league season, Johnson replied. “Yes, I’ve waited long enough.” Johnson is hoping to pitch in a major league game with the Padres before the season ends.

The decision to have him pitch an inning Friday night for Lake Elsinore was made Thursday before the Padres opened a four-game, weekend series with the Dodgers with a 10-7 win at Petco Park.

Johnson has a career major league record of 58-45 with a 3.40 earned run average in 170 games (160 starts). He was 15-5 with a 3.23 ERA with the Marlins in 2009 and was 12-3 with a National League-leading 2.30 ERA in 2010. He made the National League All-Star team both seasons.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 5-3, 2.83 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 10-6, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Frank Garces was promoted Friday for a fourth stint with the Padres this season from Triple-A El Paso. Garces was 1-0 with a 2.91 ERA and three saves in 19 appearances at Triple-A. In three previous tours with the Padres this season, Garces had a 4.94 ERA in 34 appearances.

--SS Jedd Gyorko had a run-scoring single and a decisive two-run homer Thursday night to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. He is 9-for-26 during the streak with six RBIs. He is hitting .301 (37-for-123) over his last 32 games with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

--RF Matt Kemp had a two-run single in four at-bats Thursday night to extend his career-long on-base streak to 23 straight games. He is 30-for-93 (.323) during the streak with six home runs and 28 RBIs. His on-base streak is the longest by a Padre since Brian Giles reached base in 27 straight games in 2008.

--3B Yangervis Solarte pulled up at second with a double in the eighth inning Thursday night when a triple would have given him the second cycle in the 47-season history of the franchise -- and the second in 17 games. Solarte was 4-for-5 with two doubles and his 12th homer for three runs scored and two RBIs. His homer was only the 14th in Petco Park history to land on the third balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think you are seeing Gyorko come into his own. He’s gained some confidence, and we like what we’ve seen from him since he started playing short.” -- Padres manager Pat Murphy, on SS Jedd Gyorko, who had a run-scoring single and a decisive two-run homer Thursday night to extend his hitting streak to six straight games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (left arm contusion) left the Sept. 1 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 2, and returned to the starting lineup Sept. 3.

--1B Yonder Alonso (lower back strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not play Sept. 2-3. He is not expected back before Sept. 5.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2. He is unlikely to return before Sept. 4.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He will make a rehab assignment with high Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 1. He likely will be with Lake Elsinore through Sept. 6.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Rymer Liriano