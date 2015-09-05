San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers was back and that’s always a good thing.

Myers not only brings a dynamite skill-set when healthy, but he has an enthusiasm for the game that rubs off on the other players.

The rub with Myers this year is his balky left wrist. It led to two DL stints, the last one included a surgical procedure that had a bone spur removed.

“That was the cause of a lot of the problem,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said before the San Diego Padres fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-4. “We’re hoping the surgery took care of it.”

Myers was playing first base and that likely will be his position the rest of the season. He started the year trying to learn center field, with mixed results.

And now with Melvin Upton Jr. and rookie Travis Jankowski providing more depth at the positon, Myers should remain a corner infielder.

Myers was 0-for-4 in his return.

Going forward, where will Myers play? Stein said that decision hasn’t been made.

Instead the key is getting Myers, who only played in three minor-league games before coming up, through the reminder of the season. It was important to Myers, as it is with any player, to enter the offseason knowing they’ve already returned.

“You want to go into the offseason saying, ‘I‘m a healthy ballplayer,’ ” Stein said. “That gets the mental side of it out of the way.”

But some speculated, noting Myers’ track record of coming back too soon from the wrist ailment, having the rest of the year off was smart.

“No player wants to shut it down,” Stein said. “And Wil has been very upfront with us through this process. Our hope is this is the last episode of this.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood 9-9, 3.67 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 10-9, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Johnson (elbow) threw but four pitches to one batter for Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday night. He was expected to work one inning and then possibly join the team next week. Those plans are now on hold.

--C Derek Norris was back in the starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with what looked like a serious left arm injury caused by a collision at the plate. But he’s back catching after playing first base on Thursday and he went 0-for-3.

--1B Yonder Alonso is making progress from his lower back stiffness. Assistant GM Josh Stein said Alonso will return before the end of the homestead, which finishes on Wednesday. With Wil Myers back, Alonso could see some action at third base.

--OF/INF Wil Myers returned to the club after being on the DL since June 14. Myers has been bothered by a sore left wrist most of the season; a bone spur was removed from it which led to his latest DL stint. With 1B Yonder Alonso (back) out, Myers played first. That could be his position for the rest of the season. Meyers went 0-for-3.

--SS Jedd Gyorko got his ninth start at the position and batted No. 2 for only the third time this season. Gyorko is getting a long look at shortstop, with the Padres not having any other long-term strong options at that spot. While Gyorko played shortstop in college, this was the first year he’s ever done it at the pro level.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day DL with a right shoulder strain. Mazzoni wasn’t very effective in his short stint with the big club earlier in the year, pitching to a 20.77 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.

--RHP Brandon Mauer (shoulder), who was placed on the DL on Aug. 10, has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and will cease throwing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can go through with each pitch and kind of analyze the pitches. I made quality pitches that all weren’t called strikes. I was getting behind in the count and walking guys. That’s definitely unusual.” -- Padres RHP James Shields, who gave up a season-high six walks in five innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he received medical clearance July 18 to begin baseball activities. He experienced a setback when he swung a light bat for the first time July 24 and reported soreness. The Padres said July 28 that Myers would be shut down from swinging a bat for at least five days. He started swinging a light bat Aug. 9. He increased the number of swings he was taking as of Aug. 17, and he took indoor batting practice Aug. 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 1. He was activated Sept. 4.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He suffered a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4 and will cease throwing.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4 and suffered a setback in a rehabilitation outing. Johnson threw just four pitches before exiting the mound.

--1B Yonder Alonso (lower back strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not play Sept. 2-4. He is not expected back before Sept. 5.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2-3. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Yonder Alonso

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Rymer Liriano