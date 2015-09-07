San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The news regarding right-handed starter Josh Johnson’s right elbow is not definitive although the signs are not good.

Padres officials met with Johnson Sunday and came to the mutual decision that Johnson will be shut down for the remainder of the 2015 season.

Additionally, Johnson will fly to Alabama to meet with “Tommy John surgery” leader Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.

Johnson did not meet with the media Sunday. He returned to San Diego Saturday and immediately had his elbow examined by team physician Dr. Heinz Hoenecke. The Padres did not disclose the results of that exam.

But Johnson was expected to throw up to 25 pitches Friday night in Visalia in the first of two rehab scheduled appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore over the last weekend of the minor league season. But he walked off the mound after four pitches complaining of pain in his twice reconstructed elbow and right forearm.

“Josh definitely wants to pitch again,” said Padres assistant general manager Fred Uhlman Jr. Sunday.

“He’s a very positive guy. He’s a great teammate and like I said yesterday, no one has worked harder at getting back on the field.”

Johnson signed with the Padres in November of 2013. But he suffered the elbow injury during spring training in 2014 and never pitched in a game for the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-72

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 4-12, 6.29 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-12, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp doubled in his last at-bat Sunday to extend his on-base streak to a career-best 26 straight games. Kemp has hit safely in 24 of the 26 games, going 34-for-105 (.324) with five doubles, seven homers and 30 RBIs. His streak is the longest current streak in the National League and the third-longest active streak in the major leagues. It is the longest by a Padre since Chase Headley reached base in 28 straight games in 2012.

--2B Jedd Gyorko hit his 13th homer of the season Sunday for the Padres’ lone run. Gyorko’s homer was also his third in the four-game series and matched the Padres record for the most homers in a series against the Dodgers. Gyorko has five homers in his last 13 games. He has 11 homers in 59 games since returning from Triple-A on June 30.

--RHP Andrew Cashner suffered his 14th loss of the season Sunday despite holding the Dodgers to two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He is 8-13 in his 29 career starts at Petco Park despite having a 2.24 earned-run average. He is 3-7 at home in 12 starts this season with a 3.58 ERA. The four walks Sunday was one shy of his career high.

--C Rocky Gale made his major league debut Sunday, grounding out as a pinch-hitter. Gale was promoted from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nick did what we asked him to do. It’s unfortunate. If you asked me of all our pitchers, who would make that throw, I’d say Nick. But that throw didn’t decide the game, it affected it.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, after reliever Nick Vincent, in the seventh inning, picked up a roller chopped by the Dodgers’ Andre Ethier and threw the ball over the head of 1B Wil Myers for a three-run error in the 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4 and suffered a setback in a rehabilitation outing. Johnson threw just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will not throw another pitch in 2015 and will fly to Alabama to consult Sept. 7 with Dr. James Andrews about the pain experienced in his right elbow and forearm.

--1B Yonder Alonso (lower back strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not play Sept. 2-6.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2-6. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He suffered a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4 and will cease throwing.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Yonder Alonso

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Rymer Liriano