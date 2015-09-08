San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Even before the Padres bullpen was asked to work four innings Monday afternoon, interim manager Pat Murphy called his relief corps “decimated.”

The latest casualty was right-handed set-up man Joaquin Benoit. The right-hander was unavailable Sunday and Monday with back spasms and Murphy said he was “day-to-day” -- although unlikely for Tuesday.

Benoit is the third key member of the Padres bullpen to be sidelined in the last month. Right-hander Shawn Kelley has been out since Sept. 1 with a forearm nerve issue. And Brandon Maurer has been out since Aug.

10 with inflammation in his right shoulder.

In the Padres’ perfect world, some combination of Kelley, Maurer and Benoit would pitch the seventh and eighth innings in front of closer Craig Kimbrel. Now Murphy is drawing straws when he goes to the bullpen in the middle innings.

”We’ve got bodies in the bullpen,“ said Murphy. ”But the 6-7-8-inning relievers have been our Achilles heel the last 10 games. I thought our starters did a nice job holding the Dodgers in check for the first five innings.

“But the bullpen is decimated. But everyone goes through these things.”

After Monday’s game, the Padres bullpen has worked 21 innings in the last six games. They didn’t allow a run Monday, but three of the four relievers who worked might need Tuesday off along with Benoit.

The Padres might have to add a reliever from Triple-A El Paso, which won the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific South title and begins postseason play Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-73

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rockies RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 6.15 ERA) at Padres RHP Colin Rea (2-2, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit was unavailable Sunday and Monday with back spasms and Padres manager Pat Murphy said his eighth-inning setup man is “day-to-day.” Benoit last appeared in the third game of the Dodger series Saturday night and allowed a run on two hits and a walk in an inning.

--RF Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer in the first inning Monday to extend his on-base streak to 27 straight games. That is tied for the second-longest active streak in the major leagues. Kemp has successfully hit in 25 of the 27 games, batting .321 (35-for-109) with eight homers and 32 RBIs. He has 18 of his 19 homers this season since June 6.

--RHP Ian Kennedy fell to 8-13 this season in the 200th start of his major league career. Kennedy is 6-8 over his last 18 starts despite a 2.85 earned-run average. His 2.97 ERA in 21 career starts against the Rockies is tied for the second-lowest mark ever among pitchers with 15 or more starts against Colorado.

--C/1B Derek Norris had three hits Monday (3-for-4), his fifth three-hit game of the season. He is hitting .447 (21-for-47) against the Rockies this season with 10 RBIs.

--3B Yangervis Solarte was 2-for-5 Monday, extending his hitting streak to eight straight games. He is hitting .382 (13-for-34) during the streak and is hitting .314 over his last 41 games (50-for-159).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of opportunities. We hit the ball hard when we had those opportunities. It just didn’t happen today.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, after losing to the Rockies 6-4 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (back spasms) sat out Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 and is day-to-day.

--1B Yonder Alonso (lower back strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not play Sept. 2-7.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2-7. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will not throw another pitch in 2015, and he will fly to Alabama to consult Sept. 7 with Dr. James Andrews about the pain experienced in his right elbow and forearm.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Travis Jankowski

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Rymer Liriano