San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Another night, another game with Jedd Gyorko starting at shortstop.

“I‘m getting pretty comfortable there,” Gyorko said. “Obviously, I’ve been putting a lot of work in, but I still got a lot to learn.”

Among the head-scratching events of the San Diego Padres’ season is Gyorko getting time at short. A second baseman through his pro career, Gyokro reverted to his college days when the Padres asked him to move over.

“It’s not easy to make that switch in the middle of the season,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said.

However, Gyorko did just that, and the results are encouraging.

“He’s a ballplayer,” Murphy said, with praise.

Tuesday night marked Gyorko’s 12th start at shortstop. The Padres were frustrated with their options at the position, so Gyorko got the call. He hadn’t played there since his days at West Virginia.

“The position is the same, but the speed of the game is drastically different,” he said Tuesday after going 1-for-3 with a walk in San Diego’s 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. “You have to get used to the angles, and your internal clock is different because of how fast the guys get down the line. All that is speeded up a built. But that is something you learn after getting some reps.”

Murphy and Gyorko aren’t sure what the audition means going forward. The organization isn’t stocked with middle infielders, so maybe Gyorko returns next year as the shortstop and maybe he doesn‘t.

“I’ve always said from day one since I got here, I‘m willing to do whatever it takes,” Gyorko said. “I‘m not sure of the long-term deal, but if they plug me over there, I’ll keep playing there.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-73

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin 5-7, 4.78 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields 10-6, 3. 83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shawn Kelley has started a throwing program. Kelley hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 1 when he exited the game with a right forearm strain after making a warmup pitch.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (back) missed his third consecutive game, and he remains day-to-day. If not for the September call-ups, the bullpen would be taxed with Benoit’s absence of late.

--1B Yonder Alonso experienced a setback in his recovery from a lower back strain. He felt pain while swinging a bat and will back off. The feeling was he would return by the end of the homestead on Thursday, but that is no longer the case.

--RHP Brandon Maurer, out since Aug. 10 due to right shoulder inflammation, has yet to resume throwing after experiencing a setback last week when throwing from 60 feet. Considering the time left in the season, he could be challenged to return. “We’ve talked about that hour glass of the season, and time is running out,” assistant GM Josh Stein said.

--1B/OF Tommy Medica was claimed off waivers by the Marlins from the Padres. Medica hit .259/.314/.364 with five homers and 39 RBIs in 100 games for Triple-A El Paso this year. He appeared in 102 games for San Diego in 2014, hitting .233/.286/.402 with nine homers and 27 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He knows how to hit. I know this guy, and I believe in him. I think he has found a role that he might do for many years to come.” -- Interim manager Pat Murphy, on PH Brett Wallace, whose grounder knocked in the winning run in the ninth inning Tuesday as the Padres beat the Rockies 2-1.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (back spasms) sat out Sept. 6-8. He is day-to-day.

--1B Yonder Alonso (lower back strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and he did not play Sept. 2-8. He experienced a setback Sept. 8, and he is unlikely to return before Sept. 11.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2-8. He began a throwing program Sept. 8, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will not throw another pitch in 2015, and he was due to consult with Dr. James Andrews about the pain experienced in his right elbow and forearm.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 8, calling into question whether he will return to action this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Travis Jankowski

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Rymer Liriano