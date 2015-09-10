San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres are struggling inside their division this season.

They are 5-11 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and 6-7 against the San Francisco Giants with six games to play. They own a slight 7-6 edge against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Overall, however, the Padres have a 29-28 record against the National League West because they are dominating the Colorado Rockies, particularly at Petco Park.

An 11-4 romp over Colorado at Petco Park on Wednesday night gave the Padres an 11-4 record against the Rockies this season going into Thursday afternoon’s finale of a four-game series.

The Rockies, who still have three games remaining against the Padres at Coors Field, are 1-7 in San Diego this season.

The Padres’ domination of the Rockies at Petco Park dated back to the 2013 All-Star break. Since then, the Padres are 17-4 against Colorado in downtown San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-73

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 9-6, 4.24 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 10-10, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colin Rea scored as a pinch runner Wednesday night. A night earlier, Rea allowed two hits while pitching seven scoreless innings against the Rockies. Since divisional play began in 1969, Rea is just the fourth pitcher to throw at least seven shutout innings one night and score the following game. Rea is one of two rookie pitchers in that mix, the other being Doug Brocail, who also completed the rare double as a Padre in 1993.

--RF Matt Kemp’s 20th homer of the season in the first inning Wednesday night extended his career-best on-base streak to 29 games, which is the longest by a Padre since Adrian Gonzalez reached base in 30 consecutive games in 2006. Kemp’s streak is the third longest in the major leagues this season. During his on-base streak, Kemp has hitting streaks of 15, five and seven games. He is batting .322 (38-for-118) during the on-base streak with nine homers and 34 RBIs. Kemp was 2-for-5 with two RBIs Wednesday.

--3B Yangervis Solarte went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run Wednesday night to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. That is one game shy of the longest hitting streak in his career (July 25-Aug. 5 this season). Solarte is hitting .419 (18-for-43) during this streak with six RBIs. He has reached base in 11 consecutive games.

--C Derek Norris went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday night. The double was his 10th against the Rockies this season, setting a Padres franchise record for the most doubles against one team in a season.

--2B Jedd Gyorko was 2-for-4 with a double and three-run homer Wednesday. Twelve of his 14 homers this season have come since he returned from a tour with Triple-A El Paso on June 30. Gyorko is hitting .295 (43-for-146) with nine homers and 31 RBIs in 38 games since July 29. Gyorko is batting .300 (12-for-40) with four homers, two doubles and 11 RBIs on the 11-game homestand that ends Thursday afternoon. He is hitting .340 (16-for-47) with six homers and 14 RBIs in 13 starts as a shortstop.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit’s back spasms are settling down, and he is expected to be ready to pitch if needed Thursday. Benoit hasn’t appeared in a game since Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m swinging the bat right now. You’re never satisfied, but my swing is where it needs to be right now.” -- 2B Jedd Gyorko, who hit a three-run homer Wednesday in the Padres’ 11-4 rout of the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (back spasms) sat out Sept. 6-9. He is expected to be available Sept. 10.

--1B Yonder Alonso (lower back strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and he did not play Sept. 2-9. He experienced a setback Sept. 8, and he is unlikely to return before Sept. 11.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2-9. He began a throwing program Sept. 8, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will not throw another pitch in 2015, and he was due to consult with Dr. James Andrews about the pain experienced in his right elbow and forearm.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 8, calling into question whether he will return to action this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Tommy Medica

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Travis Jankowski

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Rymer Liriano