San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- San Diego Padres right-hander James Shields prefers piling up the innings rather than the strikeouts, and for third time in five seasons, he is on the verge of completing an impressive double feat.

Shields reached 200 strikeouts for the third time in his career in a 10-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, when he struck out six and gave up only one run. His innings are close behind, at 189 1/3, after he went seven.

“It does, but not really,” Shields said when asked if 200 strikeouts was meaningful. “I‘m more of an innings guy. I like the 200 innings every year. I feel like if you go deep in a game and throw a lot of innings, your strikeouts are going to be there. I’ve never really been a strikeout guy in my career, but it’s always nice to get 200.”

Shields has pitched more than 200 innings each of the past eight seasons, since joining the Tampa Bay rotation for good in 2007. He had a career-high 225 strikeouts in 2011 and followed that with 223 in 2012.

He is averaging 9.51 strikeouts per nine innings, which would be a career high.

Shields was hit squarely in the right forearm with a line drive by Brandon Drury with one out in the seventh inning Monday, but he picked the ball up and tossed it to first for the second out.

After a visit from the training staff, Shields remained in the game and got the next batter to ground out to end the inning. He left the game, and would have anyway, after throwing 101 pitches.

“It stings pretty good right away,” Shields said, “but my first reaction is to go get the out. I’ve been hit quite a big in my career. As long as they don’t hit me in my head, I’ll be all right.”

Shields said tests done after he left the game were negative and that he did not expect to miss his next start. He is scheduled to make three starts the rest of the season.

“It’s a testament to who he is,” San Diego manager Pat Murphy said. “He wants to stay out there and show everybody he can respond.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 10-10, 3.24 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris was removed from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a bruised right hand after being hit in the top of the hand by a foul ball. X-rays were negative, but Norris said there are some “areas of concern” and more tests are scheduled. Norris, who singled and was intentionally walked, was replaced by C Austin Hedges.

--LHP Robbie Erlin was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, his first appearance with the Padres this season. Erlin, 24, is expected to join the rotation and make three starts in the final 3 1/2 weeks of the season. He was 7-6 with a 5.60 ERA in 24 starts for El Paso, recording 105 strikeouts and only 37 walks in 125 1/3 innings. He is 7-8 with a 4.58 ERA in 24 career appearances with San Diego, 20 as a starter.

--RHP Casey Kelly was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, and he is expected to make two starts the rest of the way. Kelly, who missed the 2013 season and most of the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was 2-10 with a 5.16 ERA at El Paso and Double-A San Antonio. He made 27 appearances with San Antonio and four with El Paso. He made six starts for the Padres in 2012, going 2-3 with a 6.21 ERA, before injuries struck.

--RHP Jay Jackson gave up two runs and four hits in two-thirds of an inning in the ninth inning during his major league debut Monday. Earlier in the day, his contract was purchased from Triple-A El Paso, where he was 3-3 with a 2.54 ERA as a middle reliever. Jackson, 27, has appeared in 238 minor league games over parts of eight seasons with five organizations.

--1B/3B Cody Decker popped out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning after his contract was purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Monday. It is his first trip to the majors after seven seasons and 2,929 plate appearances in the minor leagues in the Padres’ organization. Decker, a 22nd-round draft choice out of UCLA in 2009, has 154 homers, the most of any affiliated minor-leaguer in that stretch. He slashed .252/.335/.488 with 21 homers and 75 RBIs in 120 games with El Paso this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso was placed on the 60-day list to make room for INF Cody Decker on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster. Alonso, who had been sidelined since Sept. 2, was not expected to play again this season. He hit .282 with five homers and 31 RBIs in 103 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They are going to look further at some of the bones on the lower part of the hand. They’re going to look and completely rule everything out.” -- C Derek Norris, on tests planned for his bruised right hand after he was hit by a foul ball Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (bruised right hand) left the Sept. 14 game. X-rays were negative, but he planned to undergo most tests.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2-14. He began a throwing program Sept. 8, and he was due to start throwing bullpen sessions in mid-September. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP James Shields (sore right forearm) was hurt Sept. 14. He expects to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to return as a starter this season, possibly as soon as Sept. 19.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will not throw another pitch in 2015, and he is due to consult with Dr. James Andrews about the pain experienced in his right elbow and forearm.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.