San Diego Padres - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- San Diego right-hander Tyson Ross is probably done with the Diamondbacks this season, inasmuch as he does not appear to be in line to start when the teams play a three-game series in San Diego next weekend.

So he will have to settle for a 2-0 record and a 2.00 ERA in four starts against them this season.

Ross was his typical self against them Tuesday, when he gave up one run and four hits in six innings but did not getting a decision. Ross struck out nine, walked three and was in line for the victory until the bullpen gave up five runs in the seventh inning, when the first six Arizona batters reached base in a 6-4 victory.

“I had a good sinker going to add in with my slider and I pitched both sides of the plate,” Ross said. “I tried to minimize damage when runners were on base.”

Ross has done a lot of minimizing against Arizona. He has made four quality starts against them this season, including his best start of the year, a complete game four-hitter in an 8-1 victory on June 20. In three starts at Chase Field, he has given up four earned runs and struck out 24 in 21 innings.

“They are a really talented team, but I just have had some success in this ball park,” Ross said. “I just have thrown the ball well in this park.”

Ross, 10-10 with a 3.18 ERA, has 194 strikeouts in 184 innings this year and with two starts remaining is on track to join right-hander James Shields with 200 strikeouts. If Ross gets to 200, he and Shields would be the first pair of pitchers have 200 strikeouts in the same season in franchise history. Shields got his 200th in a 10-3 victory Monday.

“The whole club feels good when Tyson goes on the hill,” manager Pat Murphy said. “He has been dynamite, and he was dynamite tonight.”

RECORD: 68-78

STREAK: Lose one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 5-14, 4.11 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 4-11, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Erlin will make his first start of the season on Saturday, manager Pat Murphy said, as the Padres juggle their rotation into the final two weeks of the season. Erlin could get one or two more starts moving forward, Murphy said. Erlin, 4-5 with a 4.99 ERA in 13 appearances last season, will be the first left-hander to start for the Padres this season. Erlin was the most recent San Diego lefty to start, on Sept. 28, 2014, at San Francisco.

--RHP Shawn Kelley is scheduled to throw a simulated game in Colorado on Friday, and if there are no setbacks could return for the final two weeks of the season. ”That would be big, yeah,“ manager Pat Murphy said. ”Losing (Brandon) Maurer was tough on us. Losing (Brandon) Morrow was tough on us. Losing Kelley was tough on us.“ We lost a ton of games fairly recently in that sixth, seventh inning.” Kelley, 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA as a setup man, was removed from a Sept. 1 appearance with a strained right forearm. He has 55 strikeouts in 46 1-3 innings while allowing only 52 base runners.

--RHP Casey Kelly, who was recalled from Triple-A El Pas on Monday, will “will be inserted at some point” into the starting rotation, manager Pay Murphy said. The Padres scheduled through this weekend, with RHP Ian Kennedy, LHP Robbie Erlin and RHP James Shields to start the three games in Colorado this weekend. “We are finalizing that schedule right now,” Murphy said. “He will get a couple of starts.” Kelly, who has missed most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April, 2013, was 1-13 with a 4.36 ERA in 43 appearances, 22 starts, at two minor league levels this season. He last pitched in the majors in 2012.

--C Derek Norris did not start but was available off the bench, manager Pat Murphy said. Norris was removed in the fifth inning Monday after taking a foul tip off his right hand, but all tests were negative. “He’s sore, kind of day-to-day right now,” Murphy said. “The good part was it wasn’t worse than that. You watch the replay, you thought it was going to be a lot worse. Tough kid.”

--RHP James Shields will make his next scheduled start Sunday, manager Pat Murphy, despite taking a line drive off his right forearm Monday. “Sore and bruised,” Murphy said. “No window fracture.” Shields recorded his 200th strikeout in a 10-3 victory Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We really haven’t found a consistent combination or a consistent group that have been able to toss six outs and in tonight’s case the three outs.” -- San Diego manager Pat Murphy, on his middle relievers after a loss Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (bruised right hand) left the Sept. 14 game. X-rays were negative, and there was no structural damage. He had a scheduled off day Sept. 15.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2-14. He began a throwing program Sept. 8, and he was due to start throwing bullpen sessions in mid-September. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP James Shields (sore right forearm) was hurt Sept. 14. He expects to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to return as a starter this season, possibly as soon as Sept. 19.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will not throw another pitch in 2015, and he is due to consult with Dr. James Andrews about the pain experienced in his right elbow and forearm.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Brett Wallace

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.