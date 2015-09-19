San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Catcher Derek Norris returned to the San Diego Padres lineup on Friday. He had not played since Monday when he suffered a bruised right hand and left the game at Arizona in the bottom of the fifth. X-rays were negative.

Before the Padres lost 7-4 to the Rockies, interim San Diego manager Pat Murphy said, “Derek is resilient. You think that he’s going to be out a while with something that most people would probably be out a week with, and he finds his way back in there. Tough kid.”

Pitch-framing metrics show that Norris has improved in that area. Murphy said because of the many variables involved, he’s “not totally into” that quantitative analysis for pitch framing but agreed Norris has progressed in that area.

”I just look game to game, practically,“ Murphy said. ”He’s not taking balls out of the zone, and he’s receiving the ball, presenting it really nicely. And he’s taking pride in his defense. For an offensive catcher, sometimes they get caught the other way. They get caught in their home run totals or whatever.

I think he’s taking real pride in his relationship with pitchers now and taking pride in his defense.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, season debut) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 3-3, 4.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shawn Kelley threw 20 pitches in a simulated game. He is expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday and be ready to return to the Padres’ bullpen on Tuesday when they open a series with the Giants. Interim manager Pat Murphy said, “(He threw) a couple good sliders. Fastball command is not quite there, but he’s healthy. He feels real confident about being healthy coming out of it and (how he’ll feel) tomorrow.” Kelley suffered a strained right forearm throwing a warm-up pitch Sept. 1. After his simulated game, Kelly said, “Honestly, it wasn’t even about health for me. It was about seeing some hitters. It’s been two weeks since I’ve pitched in a game. I wanted to throw some fastballs, spin some sliders at full speed with the batter in the box and get my feel back.” Kelley, 31, can be a free agent after the season, which to date has been his most effective. In 48 games, he is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts and 13 walks in 46 1/3 innings.

--CF Melvin Upton Jr., went 3-for-4 with two doubles. It was his third three-hit game of the season and since Aug. 18 against Atlanta. It was his second game this season with two doubles, both against the Rockies. The other was Sept. 9 in San Diego. Other than those two games, Upton had not doubled twice in a game since Sept. 2, 2013, against the Mets.

--RF Matt Kemp went 0-for-4 with a walk. He lined to third to end the first but then struck out twice and grounded out. It’s rare that Kemp doesn’t do offensive damage against the Rockies. In 144 games against them in his career, Kemp has 35 homers and 122 RBIs, both of which are the highest totals of any active major leaguer. Entering Friday, Kemp was hitting .371 (23-for-62) in 16 games this season against the Rockies with five homers, 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you’re 1-for-12 in this ballpark with runners in scoring position, it’s going to come back and haunt you. We didn’t do a good job on either end -- defensively or scoring runs with runners in scoring position.” -- interim Padres manager Pat Murphy, after a loss in Colorado.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and did not pitch Sept. 2-16. He began a throwing program Sept. 8, and he was due to start throwing bullpen sessions in mid-September. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP James Shields (sore right forearm) was hurt Sept. 14. He expects to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to return as a starter this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will undergo a third Tommy John surgery before the end of September.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.