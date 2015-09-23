San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The beginning of the end is close by for the struggling Padres.

San Diego started its final home stand on Tuesday night against the Giants.

And in a game in which epitomizes the Padres’ season, they struck out 16 Giants and still lost, 4-2.

For a team that so much was expected, it’s been nothing but rough patches of baseball.

“We’re not in the situation we wanted to be and that was playing for the postseason,” second baseman Jedd Gyorko said. “Obviously it’s disappointing.”

The Padres revamped their roster and with it came the hope that their string of losing seasons would come to an end. But all signs point to San Diego turning in its sixth consecutive sub-.500 year. It has dropped eight of its last 11 outings.

“We’re going to play as hard as possible and try to win as many games as possible,” Gyorko said.

And maybe next year will be better?

“We have grown closer as a club,” Gyorko said. “There were so many new guys brought in and it did take some time to gel. But for the most part, we should get a lot of people back next year and I think we’ll be better.”

Interim manager Pat Murphy said the standings should have little to do with effort.

“You want to be a winning player no matter if you’re winning or not,” Murphy said.

That goes for the substitute skipper, too.

“Bottom line, I go to the finish line,” he said. “That’s just the way I am.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy 7-6, 4.08 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner 6-15, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shawn Kelley, who hadn’t appeared since Sept. 1 because of a straight right forearm, worked an inning and struck out three. He allowed a hit. “He got his feet wet,” interim Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “That’s encouraging.”

--RHP Josh Johnson is expected to have his third Tommy John surgery. But as of yet, assistant general manager Josh Stein isn’t sure of the details. “He’s still weighing different options and where to have the surgery,” Stein said.

--LHP Corey Luebke, who coming back from Tommy John surgery, is throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility. “We’re trying to get him to a point where he’s able to throw in a simulated game,” Stein said.

--RHP Tyson Ross joined James Shields to become the first set of Padres teammates to have 200 strikeouts in a season. Ross is the sixth pitcher in franchise history to reach 200 strikeouts, something that was done on eight occasions. Jake Peavy accomplished the feat three times. “It’s pretty cool that it is the first time we have had two in the rotation get that,” Ross said. Ross tied a season high with 11 strikeouts and has a career-high 205 on the season.

--LF Justin Upton is likely playing his final games in front of Padres fans. He becomes a free agent at the end of the season and it’s not clear if the Padres will have the financial resources to bring him back. But he’s had a fine year as he is one of only three players this year to lead their clubs in home runs (26 for Upton) and stolen bases (19). The others are Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun (25/24) and the Mets’ Curtis Grandson (23/11).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t get the big hit. It is frustrating.” -- Interim Padres manager Pat Murphy, after the loss to the Giants Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shawn Kelley (right forearm strain) left the Sept. 1 game, and he did not pitch Sept. 2-20. He began a throwing program Sept. 8. He threw a side session Sept. 20. He returned to action Sept. 22.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will undergo a third Tommy John surgery before the end of September.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.