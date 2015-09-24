San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Another night of the Padres playing out the string?

Not for all the Padres.

Center fielder Travis Jankowski is among the young call-ups eager to show something in a season where the Padres have shown very little.

“The game is a little quicker,” Jankowski said before the Padres beat the Giants, 5-4, on Wednesday night.

Then again...

“The accommodations, the plane rides, everything is great,” Jankowski said. “It makes you want to go on the road.”

But Jankowski is trying to prove he belongs after hitting .335 this year in 97 games at Triple-A El Paso and Double-A San Antonio.

“Yes, definitely especially being a rookie and coming up here,” said Jankowski, who had a key, two-run double on Wednesday. “You want to show everyone what you have.”

It hasn’t been all wine and roses for Jankowski. He’s hit .219 in 64 at-bats, with the 16 strikeouts jumping off the page.

His game is speed and getting on base by not necessarily taking a big cut.

“He has to find his offensive identity,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “He needs to get deeper in the count. We don’t want him to be less aggressive but more convicted.”

Jankowski has started 19 games, with all but two in center field. He has the quicks to cover the expansive outfields in the NL West.

“I don’t think it’s been the best of showing at the plate; I‘m striking out way too much,” he said. “But I think I‘m holding my own in the outfield and making some plays.”

He’s trying to make hay with his late-season opportunity before possibly heading off to play fall ball in Arizona.

“I still need to avoid chasing pitches and be more of a leadoff guy, drawing walks and let the other guys drive me in,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner 18-8, 2.84 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 8-15, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shawn Kelley said it felt good to get back on the mound for the first time since Sept. 1 on Tuesday night. He pitched a scoreless inning. When Kelley, who has undergone Tommy John surgery, walked off the mound in between batters, the worse was feared. “Your career is your arm, so yeah, I was a little nervous,” he said. “But I was pretty confident it wasn’t going to be anything with the elbow.”

--INF Brett Wallace got the start at first base, one night after hitting his major-league high fourth pinch-hit home run. “The way he is swinging the bat, it can’t be denied,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “Every time we put him in there, he’s done something. So we’ll give him a chance.”

--INF/OF Wil Myers has been seeing more time at first base of late. That could be his position moving forward, after starting the season as the team’s center fielder. “He’s so athletic he can figure it out,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “But don’t kid yourself, it is a tough position to play and he has a long way to go to get good. Wil has a lot to learn.” Myers was a late scratch with a sore left wrist on Wednesday. He did strike out in a pinch-hitting role.

--3B Yangervis Solarte exited the game after he tied it in the seventh inning with a two-out double. Solarte suffered a cramped right hamstring. “He has been going through this for a while now,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “His hamstrings are really tight. We’ll see.”

--INF Jedd Gyorko gave himself a pretty good birthday present on Wednesday by delivering his first career walk-off hit with a single. He’s the first birthday boy with a walk-off since Jacoby Ellsbury did so against the Yankees on Sept. 11, 2012 with the Red Sox, according to STATS, LLC.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of emotions in this game with back and forth, happy to come out on top.” -- Interim Padres manager Pat Murphy, after the 5-4 win over the Giants Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Yangervis Solarte (cramped right hamstring) exited the game Sept. 23. “He has been going through this for a while now,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “His hamstrings are really tight. We’ll see.”

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He will undergo a third Tommy John surgery before the end of September.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Colin Rea

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.