San Diego Padres - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- Overhauling the top levels of their scouting department, the San Diego Padres promoted Logan White to the position of senior adviser to general manager A.J. Preller as well as the overall director of player personnel.

White was the Padres’ director of professional scouting.

The promotion is one of seven front office moves announced by the Padres in the wake of a disappointing season.

Pete DeYoung, who served this past year as the West Coast regional scouting supervisor, moves into White’s old position as the director of professional scouting. Tim Holt, a regional amateur scouting supervisor, will join DeYoung in the professional scouting office.

Ryley Westman becomes the Padres’ coordinator of instruction in the player development department after gaining high marks this season as the club’s catching coordinator.

Josh Emmerick takes DeYoung’s former position as West Coast regional supervisor after serving as an amateur scout. Another scout, Chris Kelly, was promoted to amateur cross-checker.

Finally, the Padres hired Shaun Cole as their coordinator of player development. Cole most recently served as the director for Team USA’s under-18 national team.

RECORD: 72-81

STREAK: Won two

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yangervis Solarte was a late scratch Thursday night after coming out of the Wednesday game with a cramp in his right hamstring. He flied out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Thursday.

--LHP Cory Luebke, who hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2012, is throwing from the mound again in Arizona while rehabbing from two Tommy John surgeries. He is expected to face live hitters from the Padres’ Arizona Instructional League team by early next week.

--RHP Ian Kennedy allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks in five innings Thursday. The Giants were 11-for-23 against Kennedy, who avoided more damage by having one runner thrown out at home and having two double plays turned behind him. Kennedy also gave up his 30th home run of the year. He has allowed at least one homer in 16 of his past 19 starts. Over his past four starts, Kennedy (8-15) has allowed 18 runs on 31 hits and seven walks in 20 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned from 3.88 to 4.38 in that span.

--PH Alexi Amarista’s ninth-inning single Thursday was the third walk-off hit of his career. Overall, Amarista is a .213 hitter this season. However, he is hitting .352 (12-for-34) with seven RBIs against the Giants.

--C Derek Norris was 3-for-4 Thursday with two doubles and his 14th homer, which produced the Padres’ first three runs. He scored the game-winning run. Over 45 games since July 30, Norris is hitting .300 (45-for-150) with 12 doubles, three homers, 17 RBIs and 22 runs. The homer was his first since Aug. 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t feel any pressure at all. I was ready. I just wanted a pitch to hit.” -- PH Alexi Amarista, whose ninth-inning single Thursday gave the Padres a 5-4 win over the Giants.

--3B Yangervis Solarte (right hamstring cramp) left the game Sept. 23. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 24.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He is expected to undergo a third Tommy John surgery before the end of September.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.