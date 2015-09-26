San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres are heading to another sub-.500 season, making fifth straight years of finishing on the wrong side of the ledger.

But interim manager Pat Murphy sees a spark.

“I think they are some pieces here that going forward that they really came here with an intention, they understand what they want to be,” he said. “It’s too late now.”

Yep, the season which started with so much promise ended up like the four before them. And Friday was another downer, as Arizona beat the Padres, 6-3.

Still, Murphy thinks next year will be considerably better.

“I think if you look at the guys and the future, they are sending a message and I think that’s encouraging. There’s a lot, when you look at this group, to say, ‘you know, they’re not that far off.”’

It will be a busy offseason for the Padres, although nothing will match last year’s madness when general manager A.J. Preller revamped the roster.

Decisions have to be made at manager, with free agent outfielder Justin Upton and pitcher Ian Kennedy.

Plus there’s the spikes in numerous contracts, with just four players have nearly $67 million headed their way: pitchers James Shields, Craig Kimbrel and outfielders Matt Kemp and Melvin Upton, Jr.

Josh Stein, the Padres’ assistant general manager, shares Murphy’s feeling.

”You look at the players we have and you look at what they are capable of doing,“ he said. ”There’s something to be said for that.

“For whatever reason, we just weren’t able to do it this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-82

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Jeremy Hellickson 9-10, 4.73 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin 0-1, 21.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris isn’t expected to pitch this weekend after leaving Thursday’s game with a groin strain. “He’s been able to deal with but it’s something that is going to have him down for a couple of days,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said.

--RHP Casey Kelly said he felt no discomfort in making his first start since 2012 because of Tommy John surgery and then a setback in his rehabilitation process. “Everything is fine,” he said. “I‘m good.” He got the loss on Friday, but pitched five innings and allowed six runs on six hits.

--RF Matt Kemp was 1-for-4 on Friday night but it was a sensational diving catch he made in the foul ground while chasing into the fence that interim manager Pat Murphy noted. “He is playing with a reckless abandon out there,” he said. “That shows you what kind of player he is.”

--3B Yangervis Solarte wasn’t in the starting lineup with a sore hamstring. He popped up in a pinch-hitting role. “It’s more precautionary than anything,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said. Solarte aggravated it coming out of the batter’s box on Thursday.

--INF Alex Dickerson was used as a decoy in the sixth inning but the Diamondbacks didn’t bite. He was sent up to pinch-hit with runners on the corners and two outs -- then all of sudden he had something in his eye and was replaced by Brett Wallace. “We were obviously trying to induce them to bring in a lefty,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “So he had something in his eye. There won’t be a surgical procedure to get rid of it. Sometime the best laid plans create the outcome you want.” The Padres didn’t want to use Wallace at that juncture, but did any way because Arizona didn’t switch pitchers. Wallace came in and struck out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their starter did a great job.” -- interim Padres manager Pat Murphy, after a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Yangervis Solarte (right hamstring cramp) left the game Sept. 23. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He is expected to undergo a third Tommy John surgery before the end of September.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.