San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander James Shields goes into the last week of his first season with the San Diego Padres tied for the major league lead in two categories.

But they are not exactly the rankings Shields wants to lead.

With three home runs allowed Sunday, Shields tied Colorado’s Kyle Kendrick for the most homers allowed in the major leagues -- 33. That is one shy of Shields’ career high for homers allowed (34 in 2010) and marks only the second time he has allowed more than 30.

Shields also walked four on Sunday to get his season total to 81 -- sharing the major-league lead in that category with Padres teammate Tyson Ross, That is a career high for Shields, who had never before walked more than 68 in a season.

“This year definitely could have been better,” said Shields, who is 13-7 with a 3.91 earned run average in 33 starts. He is scheduled to start the Padres’ season finale next Sunday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Shields was expected to be the ace of the Padres staff when he signed the richest free-agent contract in franchise history last Feb. 10 on the eve of spring training. The Padres are 16-17 thus far in his 33 starts.

Shields on Sunday did pass the 200-inning plateau (202 1/3) for the ninth straight season and ran his strikeout total to 216 -- which is his third-highest total ever and tied for the fourth-highest, single-season total in Padres history.

But the home run and walk totals have compromised his season, although only six of the homers came with a runner on.

“I‘m not worried about it,” Shields said Sunday when reminded of the home run and walk statistics. “I‘m not going to give up that many homers next year. I am not going to walk that many.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-83

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jorge Lopez, major league debut) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 10-11, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields gave up four runs on nine hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings Sunday. He is now tied for the major-league lead in home runs allowed (33, with Colorado’s Kyle Kendrick) and walks (81, with Padres teammate Tyson Ross). Shields has also worked 202 1/3 innings in 33 starts with 216 strikeouts. Shields is the fourth Padre in as many seasons to reach the 200-inning plateau, following Clayton Richard (218 2/3 in 2012), Eric Stults (203 2/3 in 2013) and Ian Kennedy (201 last season). His 216 strikeouts are tied for the fourth-highest single-season total in Padres history.

--3B Cory Spangenberg was 4-for-7 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI over the past two games. Since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 14, Spangenberg is hitting .284 (31-for-109) with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, nine RBIs and 15 runs scored.

--CF Travis Jankowski hit the second triple of his rookie season Sunday with third base coach Glenn Hoffman throwing up the brakes at the last second to prevent an inside-the-park homer bid. Jankowski is 3-for-12 over his last five games with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. He is hitting .286 (8-for-28) in his last 11 games with six RBIs.

--RHP Shawn Kelley allowed a walk with a strikeout in a hitless inning of relief Sunday. It was his second scoreless outing in six days since returning from a forearm strain that had sidelined him for 18 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made some bad pitches; that is kind of the way my season has gone. The last time I faced the Diamondbacks in Arizona, they were taking a lot of first pitches. Today they were aggressive early in the count.” -- Padres RHP James Shields, the losing pitcher in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Yangervis Solarte (right hamstring cramp) left the game Sept. 23. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 24, Sept. 25 and Sept. 27.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He is expected to undergo a third Tommy John surgery before the end of September.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.