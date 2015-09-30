San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- It was an unusual way for San Diego Padres starter Tyson Ross to finish his 2015 season.

Milwaukee shortstop Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday night to beat the Padres 4-3 and hand Ross the loss to complete a 10-12 season.

The homer was only the ninth allowed by Ross in 196 innings, who entered his 33rd -- and final -- start with a 0.38 home runs-per-nine innings ratio, which was the lowest in the major leagues.

Ross allowed four runs on six hits Tuesday night. He walked three and struck out seven. He finished the season with a 3.26 ERA that was the lowest figure among all Padres starting pitchers.

The only blemish to his season was that he could end the season with a major league-leading 84 walks.

Over his last 19 starts, Ross was 7-5 with a 2.81 ERA -- which, coincidentally, was his ERA for the 2014 season. The Padres were 11-8 in those starts.

“I had a better second half than the first,” said Ross. “This year has definitely been a confidence builder. I backed up what I did last year. Looking back on this season, I‘m healthy. I feel good. I learned a lot.”

Going back to last season, Ross has gone 49 straight starts without allowing more than four earned runs in a game -- which is a franchise record.

“He gave us a chance to win every night he pitched,” said Padres interim manager Pat Murphy. “It pains me when Tyson pitches well and doesn’t get the win.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-84

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 4.67 ERA) at Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (6-15, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp drove in his 100th run of the season with a third-inning single Tuesday. But he came out for a pinch-hitter in his next at-bat due to a sore right wrist. “The other day, when I was swinging it started irritating me,” said Kemp. “Every time I swing I feel a little pain. I wanted to go on.” Speaking about his 100 RBIs, Kemp said: “I’d rather have 80 RBIs and go to the playoffs.”

--2B Cory Spangenberg was 2-for-4 with a triple Tuesday. He is hitting .292 (33-for-113) since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 24 with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, nine RBIs and 16 runs scored.

--2B Cory Spangenberg was 2-for-4 with a triple Tuesday. He is hitting .292 (33-for-113) since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 24 with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, nine RBIs and 16 runs scored.

--RHP Jon Edwards struck out the side in an inning of relief Tuesday. It was the second time in his last six outings that Edwards struck out the side in a perfect inning. Edwards has made nine straight scoreless and hitless appearances for the Padres, allowing six walks with 13 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have a good rhythm early. It’s hard to find your tempo with runners on base.” -- Padres RHP Tyson Ross, after a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Matt Kemp (sore right wrist) left the game early Sept. 29. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 30.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He is expected to undergo a third Tommy John surgery before the end of September.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.