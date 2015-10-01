San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Matt Kemp’s first season with the Padres comes with a premature end.

Kemp won’t play again this year after San Diego announced on Wednesday he has a strained and torn tendon in his right middle finger.

With a rest period of four-to-six weeks, Kemp is finished.

He takes with him a .265 average, 23 homers and 100 RBIs.

“We’re a different team with him out of there for sure,” interim Padres manager Pat Murphy said before San Diego fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-0, on Wednesday night. “It’s his presence, the way he carries himself that is very important to this team.”

Kemp started slow, but came on to have a solid season. Along the way, he gave the Padres their first cycle as well.

“He’s not going backward any time soon,” Murphy said. “He is going to continue to play well and do everything he can to put this team in a position to win.”

He certainly had a winning second half as his 53 RBIs were the third most in the National League.

His 35 go-ahead RBIs are tied for the most in the majors.

His 100 RBIs are noteworthy as he’s only the 14th Padre to reach the century mark.

“He plays hard, he plays every day and he is interested in winning, which bodes well for the future of the Padres,” Murphy said.

The present shows that Kemp is done.

But only after having another solid season, in a year that few things went as planned for the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-85

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungman, 9-7, 3.64 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-15, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp is out for the rest of the season with a torn tendon near his right middle finger. Kemp was hitting .265 with 23 home runs and 100 RBIs. “It could develop into something more serious,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. But with four-to-six weeks of rest, Murphy said Kemp should be fine and not require a surgical procedure.

--LF Justin Upton suffered a neck strain in the first inning on Wednesday when crashing into a wall. Upton’s availability for Thursday was to be determined.

--RHP Ian Kennedy (8-15) is having his final start at Petco Park on Thursday. That’s for this year and maybe every year after that? Kennedy becomes a free agent after the season, although it’s believed both parties are interested in bringing him back. “I think he will pitch well,” interim Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “I think he will want to finish with something to remember.”

--INF Alex Dickerson has a hip injury and will not play again this season. He had two hits in eight at-bats since being a September call-up.

--OF/INF Wil Myers has played all over the field this season. But with Matt Kemp being lost for the rest of the year, it looks like Myers will see the majority of his time in right field. Myers has also played center field, left field and first base this year.

--OF Travis Jankowsi, when in the lineup, usually bats eighth. But his speed and ability to handle the bat seems to lead to him batting at the top of the order. With Matt Kemp (finger) out for the season, Wil Myers will go into Kemp’s No. 3 spot in the lineup, with Jankowski possibly taking Myers’ spot batting leadoff.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Upton) was checked out and everything looks fine. Nothing major. A neck strain. I don’t know how sore he is going to be tomorrow.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, after LF Justin Upton suffered a neck strain in the first inning when crashing into a wall Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Matt Kemp (torn tendon near right middle finger) left the Sept. 29 game. He was ruled out for rest of the season Sept. 30. It will not require a surgical procedure.

--LF Justin Upton (neck strain) was injured in the first inning on Sept. 30 when crashing into a wall. Upton’s availability for Oct. 1 was to be determined.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He is expected to undergo a third Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.