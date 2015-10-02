San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres will likely close the season without their Nos. 3-4 hitters -- corner outfielders Justin Upton and Matt Kemp and possibly outfielder-first baseman Wil Myers.

Kemp and Upton were both out of the starting lineup at the same time Thursday for the first time this season. And Myers departed Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Brewers at Petco Park after three innings due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left wrist.

Kemp is definitely out for the rest of the season, Upton is likely out and Myers is doubtful for the Padres last three games at Dodger Stadium. The Padres also lost corner outfielder Alex Dickerson earlier this week to a season-ending hip flexor.

The only three healthy outfielders remaining are Melvin Upton Jr., rookie Travis Jankowski and Alexi Amarista, who spent most of the season at shortstop. The Padres are contemplating adding an outfielder for the final weekend, although Rymer Liriano is the only other outfielder available on the 40-man roster.

Justin Upton suffered a neck strain Wednesday night when he slid head-first into the padded wall down the left-field foul line while chasing a hit in the first inning. Although he suffered no major injuries, it is unlikely that Upton will play in any of the final three games at Dodger Stadium this weekend.

Kemp came out of Tuesday night’s game with a sore right hand. Tests conducted Tuesday morning showed he suffered a strain and a partial tear to the middle finger on his right hand. Not only is he unavailable to play, the injury will take four to six weeks to fully heal.

That means the Padres lost their two biggest offensive weapons in a span of 24 hours. Kemp finished the season with a .265 average, 23 homers, 100 RBIs, 80 runs scored and 12 steals. Justin Upton will likely finish the season hitting .251 with 26 homers, 81 RBIs, 85 runs scored and 19 steals.

Overall, the news was good on Justin Upton, who is a free agent at the end of the season and has probably played his last game as a Padre. Upton suffered no serious injuries. Extensive tests conducted Wednesday night showed no signs of a concussion or neurological injuries.

“It was scary,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said early Thursday afternoon of Upton’s collision. “He is doing better. He has soreness around the neck and behind his neck. But everything checked out neurologically. There are no signs of a concussion. He didn’t lose consciousness.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-85

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres RHP Casey Kelly (0-1, 9.00 ERA) at Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (11-12, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton suffered a neck strain Wednesday night when he slid head-first into the padded wall down the left-field foul line while chasing a hit in the first inning. Although he suffered no major injuries, it is unlikely that Upton will play in any of the final three games at Dodger Stadium this weekend. “It was scary,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said early Thursday afternoon of Upton’s collision. “He is doing better. He has soreness around the neck and behind his neck. But everything checked out neurologically. There are no signs of a concussion. He didn’t lose consciousness.”

--OF-1B Wil Myers left Thursday’s game after three innings with soreness in his surgically repaired left wrist. “What I‘m feeling now is not what I felt before the surgery,” said Myers. “It’s not tight now. Before there was pain.” But Myers might not play in the final three games of the season.

--RHP Ian Kennedy’s 11 strikeouts in six innings Thursday was one shy of his career high. The only run allowed by Kennedy over six innings was a solo homer, the 31st homer he gave up this season which is tied for the third-highest total in the National League. Kennedy is the only National League pitcher to make 30 or more starts in each of the last six seasons. Over his last 11 starts at Petco Park, Kennedy is 6-2 with a 2.63 ERA.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel picked up his 39th save Thursday while striking out two in a perfect inning. Kimbrel is averaging 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings, the highest average in franchise history for a pitcher with 50 or more innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have plenty of opportunity to talk. I love it here in San Diego. I‘m not ready to say this is my last start here.” -- Padres RHP Ian Kennedy, after his start Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF-1B Wil Myers (wrist soreness) left the game Oct. 1 after three innings and might not play in the final three games of the season.

--RF Matt Kemp (torn tendon near right middle finger) left the Sept. 29 game, and he was ruled out for the season Sept. 30. The injury will not require a surgical procedure.

--LF Justin Upton (neck strain) left the Sept. 30 game and is likely done for the season.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He is expected to undergo a third Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.