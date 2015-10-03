San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Right-hander James Shields made his 33rd start of the season last Sunday, eclipsing the 200-inning mark for the ninth consecutive season.

He won’t go any farther.

San Diego Padres manager Pat Murphy announced Friday that Shields will not start the season finale on Sunday as had previously been planned. Instead, the Padres will make it a ‘bullpen game.’

Murphy characterized the decision in unusual fashion, referring to it as an organizational decision not to start Shields one more time.

”We’ve decided as an organization that we’re going to use it as a ‘bullpen day’ and James is not going to pitch,“ Murphy said. ”James wants to pitch and is ready to pitch. He was in my office talking about it today.

“But the organization thinks it’s better to get a look at our bullpen pieces and use that game, like a lot of teams use that (season-ending) game, to find out more about your young players.”

Signed to a four-year, $75 million contract as a free agent this past offseason, Shields finishes with a 13-7 record, a 3.91 ERA and 216 strikeouts over his 33 starts.

Murphy did not say Friday who will start the season finale -- or which “bullpen pieces” might be in the mix.

Both Bud Norris and Odrisamer Despaigne have had multiple-inning outings out of the bullpen for the Padres this season. Usage in the first two games of the series against the LA Dodgers will impact Sunday’s plan but Jon Edwards, Nick Vincent and Marcos Mateo are also likely candidates to get innings in the finale.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-86

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 1-1, 6.30 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 18-3, 1.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Casey Kelly (0-2) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. Kelly, who missed the entire 2013 season and much of the 2014 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, started for only the second time this season. “I thought Casey pitched better than his line,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “They did square up some fastballs pretty good. Looked like they were seeing that pretty good. There were flashes, but he gave up the big inning again. Not all his fault, for sure. There were flashes of showing he could be successful.”

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Upton also scored a run. Upton has hit safely in fourth consecutive games.

--RHP James Shields won’t pitch in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Padres manager Pat Murphy said the club didn’t believe it was worth the risk and also would give the Padres a chance to watch some of their younger pitchers to perform.

--INF Alexi Amarista drove in San Diego’s other run against the Dodgers with a groundout in the seventh inning. Amarista went 0-for-3.

--OF Justin Upton is probably not going to play again this season. Upton has been receiving treatment for a neck strain suffered when he ran into the wall in foul territory during Wednesday’s game. He has not been cleared to swing a bat.

--OF Wil Myers (left wrist) might appear as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement in the final series of the season. But he has not been cleared to swing a bat either.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have plenty of opportunity to talk. I love it here in San Diego. I‘m not ready to say this is my last start here.” -- Padres RHP Ian Kennedy, after his start Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (neck strain) left the Sept. 30 game and is likely done for the season. He had not been cleared to swing a bat as of Oct. 2.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist soreness) left the Oct. 1 game. He might appear as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement in the final weekend. But he has not been cleared to swing a bat either.

--RF Matt Kemp (torn tendon near right middle finger) left the Sept. 29 game, and he was ruled out for the season Sept. 30. The injury will not require a surgical procedure.

--RHP Colin Rea (soreness in right forearm) was hurt Sept. 8, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 13. He was not throwing as of Sept. 20, and he likely won’t pitch again this season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He had surgery July 16 to reroute a nerve in his elbow. He started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility Sept. 22. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

--1B Yonder Alonso (stress reaction in lower back) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers. He threw a simulated game Sept. 1. He made a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Sept. 4, but he experienced a setback, throwing just four pitches before exiting the mound. He is expected to undergo a third Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni (right shoulder strain) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--RHP Brandon Maurer (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He experienced a setback in his rehabilitation Sept. 4, and he ceased throwing. He had yet to resume throwing as of Sept. 10, and he is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen session July 7, then a simulated game July 11. He threw a bullpen session July 17, and another simulated game July 20 and another bullpen session July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on July 25. He was scratched from a rehab start for El Paso on July 30 due to shoulder stiffness. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery Aug. 19 to cleanse and remove an impingement from his shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Casey Kelly

RHP Colin Rea

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Marcos Mateo

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Jay Jackson

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

Rocky Gale

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Jedd Gyorko

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Clint Barmes

INF Brett Wallace

INF/OF Alex Dickerson

INF Cody Decker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Travis Jankowski

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.